Coheed And Cambria announce UK and European tour dates for October

By Jerry Ewing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS prog rockers Coheed And Cambria have announced a run of UK and European tour dates for October this year. The quartet will release their latest album, Vaxis II: A Window Of The Waking Mind, through Roadrunner Records on May 27. The new album sees a return to mainman Claudio Sanchez's...

