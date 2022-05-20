KDKA Radio Editorial: Mail-in Voting

In 2019, Pennsylvania expanded limits on mail-in voting to give residents a way to participate in the upcoming election, safely, during a pandemic.

The response was better than expected and because counties are not allowed to process mail-in ballots until the polls open on Election Day there were delays in counting them.

County election officials across the Commonwealth say they could speed up the process if all they had to do on Election Day is count the ballots.

It makes sense to change state law to allow counties to get properly marked ballots ready for counting ahead of Election Day.

Sadly, state lawmakers can’t agree on changes to allow it.

Eight states hold their elections entirely by mail without controversy.

We call on our lawmakers to act quickly to correct this problem.

