Punk Foodie: The lowdown on the Atlanta underground dining scene May 20-22
On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 127 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 60 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .
Our picks for the weekend include smash burgers from Sugar Loaf , new Korean fusion pop up Ganji , an eastern European food and fundraiser with Brave Wojtek and Jackalope, Bosnian from Krupana , dumplings from Soupbelly at O4W Mini Food fest and Brave Wojtek pierogis paired with flamenco dancing.
Below are the deets on our picks, along with some notable pre-orders for pick-ups as well as some industry news.
Punk Foodie Weekend Picks
Friday
Summerhill: Sugar Loaf (smash burgers) @sugarloafatl
3:00pm Fri, May 20 | Halfway Crooks
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
3:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Saturday
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
12:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl
12:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 22 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Upper Westside: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Jackalope (Asian fusion) @bravewojtek , @jackalopeatl
1:00pm Sat, May 21 | Dr. Scofflaw’s
West End: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish) @krupana_atl
5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Boggs Social & Supply
Sunday
O4W: Street Food Mini Festival with Korean Fusion, vegan pizza, dumplings…and more
11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 22 | a mano
@biteofkorea . @bearpizzeria , @soupbelly_atl , @batter_together_atl , @mannysjuicebar
Chamblee: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE with Arturo Paellas (@arturopaellas) and Brave Wojtek ( @bravewojtek )
2:00pm Sun, May 22 | The Oliver
This Week’s Pre-Orders + Pick-Ups
- Gorditas and Leftie Lee’s are teaming up for a Memorial Day cook out fixins kit . Order before May 25 to pick up in Decatur.
- Soupbelly has dumpling pre-orders through new May 20th for pick up on May 22 at O4W mini-food festival .
- Snackboxe Bistro has launched a bake sale fundraiser with Honey Melon Board , Musubee and Garden Party Atlanta to F*** Cancer. Order by May 21 to pick up in Doraville on May 22.
- Newly launched Bun Bo Hue Kitchen Vietnamese home delivery service.
- With Warm Welcome is working with 18 Atlanta bakers to deliver a baker’s box with proceeds benefiting Advancing Justice Atlanta . Pre-order now for a May 31 pickup.
Industry News
- Capitol View food truck park Triton Yards is still shut down .
- Vinetta will have a residency at The Daily for the first three weekends of June.
- TKO Korean is moving closer to opening a brick and mortar.
- Humble Mumble launched a limited-edition Hot Girl Summer sandwich .
