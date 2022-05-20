ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punk Foodie: The lowdown on the Atlanta underground dining scene May 20-22

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
 5 days ago
New Korean fusion pop-up is at Sceptre Beer all weekend with their Notorious P.I.G. Sandwich – Slaw with Snow Sauce and Gochujang BBQ Sauce.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 127 (and counting) underground dining events with 67 ITP and 60 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .

Our picks for the weekend include smash burgers from Sugar Loaf , new Korean fusion pop up Ganji , an eastern European food and fundraiser with Brave Wojtek and Jackalope, Bosnian from Krupana , dumplings from Soupbelly at O4W Mini Food fest and Brave Wojtek pierogis paired with flamenco dancing.

Below are the deets on our picks, along with some notable pre-orders for pick-ups as well as some industry news.

Punk Foodie Weekend Picks

Friday

Summerhill: Sugar Loaf (smash burgers) @sugarloafatl

3:00pm Fri, May 20 | Halfway Crooks

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

3:00pm – 11:00pm Fri, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Saturday

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

12:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Oakhurst: Ganji (Korean fusion) @ganji.atl

12:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 22 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Upper Westside: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), Jackalope (Asian fusion) @bravewojtek , @jackalopeatl

1:00pm Sat, May 21 | Dr. Scofflaw’s

West End: KRUPANA (Bosnian-ish) @krupana_atl

5:00pm – 9:00pm Sat, May 21 | Boggs Social & Supply

Sunday

O4W: Street Food Mini Festival with Korean Fusion, vegan pizza, dumplings…and more

11:00am – 3:00pm Sun, May 22 | a mano

@biteofkorea . @bearpizzeria , @soupbelly_atl , @batter_together_atl , @mannysjuicebar

Chamblee: A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR UKRAINE with Arturo Paellas (@arturopaellas) and Brave Wojtek ( @bravewojtek )

2:00pm Sun, May 22 | The Oliver

This Week’s Pre-Orders + Pick-Ups

Industry News

