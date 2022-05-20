ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tallinn Black Night’s TV Beats Forum Brings Regional Drama to the Fore

By Christopher Vourlias
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohrci_0fkbOQ5900

Click here to read the full article.

Since hosting its first dedicated drama series conference during the 2017 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival , the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event – the festival’s industry arm – has continued to expand the scope of its popular TV Beats Forum.

This year’s event, which will take place during the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event from Nov. 18-25, includes a conference program focused on the latest industry trends, preview screenings of the newest series from the Nordic, Baltic and Central and Eastern European regions, and a co-financing market showcasing a curated selection of eight-10 series currently in development.

Marge Liiske, managing director of Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event, says the growing TV strand is a recognition of the “well-established reality” facing Baltic producers today.

“It’s been clear for many years that the most important thing is to follow audience demand and be also to tell just great stories,” she says. “Whether they’re on cinema screens or TV screens or on VR headsets is of secondary importance. In times when cinema revenues and money from traditional distribution channels are shrinking, filmmakers must find new ways to diversify, and we try to guide them on these new paths.”

Estonia has been enjoying a boom in TV production and servicing work, due in part to “the high volume of TV production which is coming out of Scandinavia,” says Riina Sildos, of the production outfit Amrion Oü, whose slate includes the ambitious eight-part drama series “Estonia,” produced by Beta Nordic Studio’s Finnish banner Fisher King and being sold globally by Beta Film.

Financing original drama series in the Baltics, however, remains a challenge, which is one of the factors that prompted the TV Beats organizing team to introduce a co-financing event last year.

“We must keep talking about series production, finding and presenting talent and connecting them with co-producers to make their visions come true,” says Liiske. “TV Beats is also focused on building the skills, talent and capacity for series production locally to further grow our creative industries. Many local production companies are engaged with series service production now, but we also want to help original stories emerge from the region.”

Last year marked a successful trial run for the inaugural TV Beats co-financing market, with the first series to come out of the event – most promising project award winner “Troll Farm” (pictured) – now shooting in Lithuania. The series is produced by Gabija Siurbyte for Dansu, which serviced the local shoot for Netflix’s Swedish crime series “Clark.”

Another success story, “Who Shot Otto Mueller?,” which participated in the TV Beats Script Pool program in 2020, will be Estonia’s first original from NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming platform. Produced by Cuba Films, the crime drama series will be directed by the René Vilbre and is written by Birk Rohelend.

This year will see the addition of a competition strand for dramatic series during the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which runs Nov. 11-27, bringing even more visibility to the region’s output. “It seemed the logical next step to offer series screenings, from our region and beyond, a bigger and better platform to reach audiences, broadcasters and buyers,” says Liiske.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Jumps to No. 1 as ‘Stranger Things’ Returns Ahead of Season 4

Click here to read the full article. “The Lincoln Lawyer” moved to No. 1 on Netflix’s list of top English-language titles for the week of May 16-22, its first full week after premiering May 13. Meanwhile, the first season of “Stranger Things” showed up in 10th place as viewers looked to catch up before “Stranger Things 4” debuts Friday. Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” follows ​Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. The David...
TV SERIES
Variety

Michelle Salcedo Directing ‘The Body,’ Thriller From ‘Inside Man’ Writer Russel Gewirtz for Catalyst Studios

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Salcedo will direct “The Body,” a new thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film boasts a script from “Inside Man” and “Righteous Kill” writer Russel Gewirtz. Salcedo previously directed “Woman of the House.” Catalyst is the new banner from social entrepreneur Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf. It was formed to produce compelling, high-quality, and commercial feature films. “The Body” is about a “tough, female, Detroit cop” on a mission to transport a witness across the country and arrive safely in the Motor City. “The Body” will be produced by Meg Messmer and...
MOVIES
Variety

Philippines Online Hit ‘Kiss Master’ Set for Series Adaptation by Wattpad and Kumu (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Philippines social media platform and online story company Wattpad have joined forces to adapt Jamille Fumah’s Wattpad hit “Kiss Master” as an eight-episode series for multi-platform distribution. The romantic fantasy currently has 7.7 million reads on Wattpad. It follows five years after Sussie’s heart was broken by bad boy billionaire Arkanghel Wolfgang. When he reappears in her life it is not clear that their differences can be bridged. Fumah (who also goes by the handle @JFStories) is one of the most successful Wattpad writers in the Philippines, with 1.5 million followers on the platform and more...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Michelle Pfeiffer Drama ‘Wild Four O’Clocks’ Sells Out Internationally for Protagonist

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Pfeiffer drama “Wild Four O’Clocks” has sold out internationally for Protagonist Pictures, which has closed a major deal with Sony Pictures-backed Stage 6 Films for a host of markets. The film marks the directorial debut of Peter Craig, who wrote Robert Pattinson’s “The Batman.” The story centers on two young brothers who, after their father is imprisoned, are placed in the care of their estranged grandmother (Pfeiffer), a vibrant and larger-than-life woman who will quickly have to learn how to care for the heartbroken yet strong-willed boys. Protagonist introduced the project to buyers at...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Variety

Sam Neill: Moviegoers No Longer Accept Spielberg’s Slow-Burn ‘Jurassic Park’ Action Pacing

Click here to read the full article. Sam Neill is returning to the “Jurassic Park” franchise as paleontologist Alan Grant in the upcoming “Jurassic World Dominion,” but there’s a huge difference between the new installment and Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. Neill recently told The Sunday Times that “Dominion” is nearly wall-to-wall action, which stands in direct contrast with Spielberg’s slow burn. The 1993 original takes 45 minutes to build up to its Tyrannosaurus rex reveal. The 2022 sequel has a dinosaur action scene from the moment it  starts. “I have never seen action like this,” Neill said, noting Spielberg’s slow burn...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Martin’ Reunion Gets June Premiere Date as BET+ Reveals Summer Plans (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. BET+’s “Martin: The Reunion” has been given a premiere date: The special, which reunites the cast of the iconic 1990s Fox sitcom, will debut June 16 on the streamer. That’s one of several summer premiere dates BET+ is set to announce on Wednesday, Variety has learned exclusively. According to BET+, the 90-minute reunion brings back original stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II to reminisce about the show’s five seasons. The show even takes place on the iconic “Martin” living room set and is hosted by Affion Crockett. “The cast...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Region#Drama Series#Black Night#Tallinn Black Night#Tv Beats Forum#Central#Eastern European
Variety

Laura Dern Says 20-Year Age Gap With Sam Neill Felt ‘Completely Appropriate’ 30 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern and Sam Niell headlined Steven Spielberg’s 1993 blockbuster “Jurassic Park” as paleobotanist Ellie Sattler and paleontologist Alan Grant, respectively. The two characters fall in love during the film despite the 20-year age gap that existed between Dern and Niell during the making of the film. Dern was 23 years old when filming started and 26 when the movie opened in 1993. Niell, on the other hand, was 43 years old during the shoot. Neither actor was too concerned with their age gap and their characters’ romance. “I am 20 years older than...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Issues Call to Action After School Shooting in His Texas Hometown Uvalde: ‘This Is an Epidemic We Can Control’

Click here to read the full article. Matthew McConaughey has issued a statement responding to news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. The massacre has left at least 19 students and two adults dead, with several more being treated in local hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. The actor offered a response on Tuesday evening through social media, extending his prayers to those impacted by the tragedy and calling Americans to action to combat the epidemic of gun violence. “As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Kate Moss Testifies Johnny Depp Did Not Push Her Down Stairs in 1990s

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend, supermodel Kate Moss, testified on Wednesday that Depp did not push her down a flight of stairs while they were dating in the 1990s. Moss was called to debunk that story as Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard neared its conclusion in Fairfax, Va. Moss appeared by video link from Gloucestershire, England, and testified for a total of about five minutes. Depp is suing Heard for referencing her domestic violence allegations against him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Depp denies that he ever hit Heard, while Heard had offered photos...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amber Heard Lost $50 Million Due to Johnny Depp ‘Abuse Hoax’ Claims, Expert Says

Click here to read the full article. An entertainment industry expert testified Monday that Amber Heard lost $45 million to $50 million in endorsements and TV and film income over claims that she faked domestic violence allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard’s team called the expert, Kathryn Arnold, as well as a psychiatrist and an orthopedic surgeon as the defamation trial began its sixth and final week. Heard’s lawyers were also expected to call Depp to the stand on Monday, but they ultimately decided they did not need his testimony. Depp previously testified over four days in April. Heard’s side is seeking...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Conor Oberst Quits Texas Show Two Songs In, as a Reportedly Erratic Bright Eyes Tour Continues

Click here to read the full article. A tour by the band Bright Eyes that has led fans to express concern over the erratic behavior of frontman Conor Oberst reached its most provocative point yet Sunday night, as the singer was described as taking leave of the music after just a song and a half. The remaining musicians invited fans onto the stage to fill in, karaoke-style, for a number of tunes before the show was canceled altogether and refunds offered. The fun of the impromptu karaoke notwithstanding, the Houston concert may have represented a nadir for a tour that has...
HOUSTON, TX
Variety

Noah Thompson Clinches ‘American Idol’ Win With Bruce Springsteen Cover

Click here to read the full article. “American Idol” crowned a new winner last night (May 22). Twenty-year old Louisa, Kentucky native Noah Thompson sealed the deal with a sultry performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and his original song, “One Day Tonight.” He beat out fellow country artist, HunterGirl. After Thompson’s rendition of “I’m on Fire” — from Springsteen’s “Born in the USA” album — judge Katy Perry foreshadowed his victory. “So many people have fallen in love during that song, used it as their first-dance song,” she said. “I think you just swooped in and grabbed every heart in...
LOUISA, KY
Variety

Warner Bros. Considered Replacing Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’

Click here to read the full article. The president of DC Films testified Tuesday that the studio considered replacing Amber Heard for “Aquaman 2” out of concern that she lacked chemistry with star Jason Momoa. Heard was ultimately cast in the sequel, but her lawyers have argued that she nearly lost the job and could not renegotiate for more money due to the backlash over her domestic abuse allegations against Johnny Depp. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp. Walter Hamada, the head of Warner Bros.’ DC unit, was the first witness called by Depp’s side as they...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. As expected, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will return to the road in early 2023, launching a series of to-be-announced U.S. arena dates in February, followed by European stadium shows kicking off on April 28 in Barcelona, with a second North American tour leg starting in August. Said Springsteen: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond.” Bruce Springsteen and The...
MUSIC
Variety

BBC Studios Teams With Canal+ for Poland BBC Player Launch

Click here to read the full article. Streaming service BBC Player is set to launch in Poland next month thanks to a partnership between BBC Studios and Canal+. The VOD platform will launch June 1 for Canal+ streaming subscribers as well as satellite users whose set-top boxes are connected to the Internet (the latter will only have access between June 1 and Aug. 31 after which BBC Player will be available only as part of certain Canal+ packages). BBC Player will feature around 1,000 hours of content in an array of genres including British drama, documentaries, pre-school and lifestyle including factual programs...
WORLD
Variety

‘FBI’ Season 4 Finale Pulled by CBS in Wake of Texas Elementary School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. CBS has pulled the Season 4 finale of “FBI” in light of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that saw over a dozen children murdered on Tuesday. The episode has been pulled due to the fact that the storyline concerned a school shooting. The official synopsis reads: “As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son, who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.” A repeat of “FBI” will air in the finale’s place....
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Texas Elementary School Shooting Leaves 18 Students, One Teacher Dead

Click here to read the full article. At least 18 students and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor said the 18-year-old suspect, Salvador Romas, is also dead. “It is believed that responding officers killed him,” Abbott said. Romas allegedly also shot his grandmother before entering the school. Her condition is unknown. “He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said, adding that two police officers were shot but are in stable condition. According to Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Variety

64K+
Followers
53K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy