Irene E. Hilk, age 96, of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 4:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. Visitation will be held at the church Wednesday, May 25. 2022 from 2:00 P.M. until the time of the funeral. Interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.

WACONIA, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO