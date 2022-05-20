ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secrets of the Stylish: Getting ready for Cannes with Jessica Wang

By Amy de Klerk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to red-carpet fashion, you don't get much more glamorous than the Cannes Film Festival. So, when the moment arrives to choose something to wear for the occasion, you have to pull out all the stops. For TikTok sensation Jessica Wang – who attended the premiere of Armageddon Time...

HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
Harper's Bazaar

Kristen Stewart Puts a Rock Star Spin on a Classic Princess Diana Outfit

Kristen Stewart is channeling Princess Diana—with a twist. The actress and Chanel ambassador portrayed the late Princess of Wales in her Oscar-nominated performance in the 2021 drama Spencer. Stewart's subsequent press tour included various looks that seemed to subtly pay homage to Diana in tweed outfits, courtesy of Chanel, one of the late royal's beloved brands.
Giambattista Valli
FKA Twigs To Star Beside Bill Skarsgård In "The Crow" Reboot

FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year. Luckily for fans of her...
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Tove Lo Falls in Love With a Robot in Retrofuturistic ‘No One Dies From Love’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Tove Lo is saying goodbye to Sunshine Kitty as she enters a new era for her music. On Tuesday, the pop princess gave fans a taste of her forthcoming album as she released the music video for her single “No One Dies from Love,” which follows Tove as she falls in love with a robot. Yup. The Alaska-directed visual follows Tove Lo — a famous movie star in the video — as she navigates a dystopian, retrofuturistic world after she orders a robot, named Annie 3000. The video is spliced with Tove dancing to...
Al Pacino Hits The Town With GF Noor Alfallah, 28, For His 82nd Birthday: Photos

Al Pacino and new girlfriend Noor Alfallah aren’t letting a little 54-year age difference get in the way of a good time! The House of Gucci and Godfather star and his date celebrated his 82nd birthday in style at West Hollywood Italian eatery Jones on April 24. For their evening out, Noor, 28, and Al seemed almost deliberately coordinated in photos published by The Daily Mail, with the famous octogenarian wearing a casual black suit and tennis shoes, and Noor rocking yoga pants, black boots, and a face mask. Al made sure to remain “Hollywood” with his night sunglasses, and he had a pair of AirPods in his pocket. He also rocked a Shrek iPhone case, a fun nod to the popular 2001 animated film. The couple appeared to be celebrating the birthday with a group of additional friends.
Nicole Kidman wows fans as she dazzles in sheer sequin crop-top

As Nicole Kidman promotes back to back movie and series releases including Roar and The Northman, her looks on the red carpet only get better and better!. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. While known for dazzling audiences in fabulous gowns of all sorts...
Yumi Nu Is a Gorgeous Groundbreaker! All About the SI Swimsuit Star Breaking Barriers

Yumi Nu is returning to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for her second year after being the first-ever Asian plus-size model featured in SI Swim as a rookie in 2021. “When I got the call, I was so excited the team wanted to have me back! I knew it would feel different than my rookie year,” she told SI Swimsuit in 2022. “I felt more confident and less afraid going into it, which brought a new energy to my shoot. I still had those big-shoot jitters, but everyone at SI is truly family now, so all nervousness went away so fast.”
Katie Holmes Shows Passionate PDA with Boyfriend Bobby Wooten in New York City

Love is definitely in the air for Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. The Coda actress and the musician spent a romantic day in New York City on Sunday—and when they weren't showing PDA, they were chatting and laughing. During their fun day out, they were seen riding Citi Bikes and grabbing lunch (and holding hands during the meal).
