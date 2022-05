For blood donors at the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde hit home. “I have a second-grade son,” Monique Espinoza, a blood donor said. “I can’t imagine getting a call, something happening to my son. I just wanted to do what I felt I should do — and that is be here and donate blood.”

UVALDE, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO