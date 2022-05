Two upcoming events will honor the life and celebrate the work of a former New Kensington-Arnold art teacher while helping to create opportunities for future artists. The New Kensington Art Center, 950 Fifth Ave., will host the Andrea Dorwart Memorial Art Show from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The event coincides with this year’s second Fridays on Fifth, which is being held on the fourth Friday of each month through September.

2 DAYS AGO