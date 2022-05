Historic budget revenues present historic opportunities for Sacramento politicians to shortchange taxpayers. And “historic” is the right word for California’s staggering tax windfall. Governor Newsom recently announced he expects the state to be sitting on a budget surplus of nearly $100 billion this year. That spare mountain of money equals the entire budget from the year 2000. It’s a barely fathomable number unique in California or any other state’s experience.

