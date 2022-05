2022-05-23@4:20 p.m. today, Westport’s police department, fire department, and emergency medical services responded to the area of 294 Saugatuck Avenue on a report of a car accident. The first personnel to arrive, observed that two cars collided causing extensive damage to both. There was only one person in each of the two vehicles and both sustained injuries. The individual in one of the cars was conscious and able to speak with emergency responders. That person was extricated by firefighters and transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the other car was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO