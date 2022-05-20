ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar, MI

MTM On the Road: PopaDots Creating Dot Masterpieces Straight from Cedar

By Madison Schlegel
9&10 News
9&10 News
 5 days ago
Artist Karen Popa started creating mandala art just 4 years ago.

Her polka-dot style art creates beautiful mosaic styles that are mesmerizing to watch.

Every year she takes her treasures and travels to different art shows around Northern Michigan.

You can also find her art at Eclectic Avenue in Interlochen.

We spend the morning showing how she creates each unique piece and where you can buy her creations this summer.

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

