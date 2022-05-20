MTM On the Road: PopaDots Creating Dot Masterpieces Straight from Cedar
Artist Karen Popa started creating mandala art just 4 years ago.
Her polka-dot style art creates beautiful mosaic styles that are mesmerizing to watch.
Every year she takes her treasures and travels to different art shows around Northern Michigan.
You can also find her art at Eclectic Avenue in Interlochen.
We spend the morning showing how she creates each unique piece and where you can buy her creations this summer.
Comments / 0