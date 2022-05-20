ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Akshay Khanna Leaving StubHub to Run Jackpot’s U.S. Business

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

StubHub executive Akshay Khanna is leaving the ticket marketplace to become the CEO of North America—and first U.S employee—for online lottery company Jackpot .

Khanna, 34, has been at StubHub for three years, most recently as the general manager of company’s North American business. His last day is Friday; he will start at Jackpot on Monday.

Based in the U.K., Jackpot operates in a handful of European markets, allowing lottery commissions to offer tickets online. It is looking to grow its business in America, where a handful of states have legalized the sale of online lottery tickets delivered digitally. They include Texas, New York, Ohio and New Jersey, which together represent about 21% of the U.S. population.

“The lottery market represents an untapped opportunity to digitize what has historically been an analog business model,” Khanna said in an interview. “You can get everything from furniture to groceries delivered to your home, but up until recently, to buy a lottery ticket you had to go to a physical location. Jackpot’s goal is to be the leading provider of convenient, online lottery tickets.”

Roughly 53% of Americans purchased a lottery ticket last year, and the total addressable market in the U.S. is about $100 billion per year, according to Khanna. That’s larger than the market for sports betting , and also significantly higher than the market for live event tickets (primary and secondary sales) in the U.S. each year.

Jackpot, which was founded in 2016 by Roi More and Yariv Ron, currently operates in European markets like the U.K., Sweden and Ireland. Khanna called it “Uber Eats for lottery tickets”—a service provider that allows tickets to be ordered online and delivered digitally.

In the U.S. that would mean partnering with state-run lottery commissions. The company hopes to launch U.S. operations in the second half of 2022, and will be hiring people around the country in the coming months. While politicians in some states have in the past moved to restrict the prevalence and ease of lottery sales, citing addiction concerns, online lottery measures are expected on the legislative docket in a handful of states in the next few years.

Prior to joining StubHub in 2019, Khanna was vice president of strategy at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment . In that role he helped oversee the group’s business strategy and revenue-generating functions across all of its franchises, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

DraftKings Sees Strong Results, Raises Projections Despite Stock Jitters

Click here to read the full article. DraftKings founder and CEO Jason Robins says the strength in sports betting is continuing unabated, as increasing revenue and better cost controls have the company seeing a better-than-forecast 2022 ahead. “What’s nice for us is we’re still in this market, and it can’t help but grow,” said Robins on a phone call. “Our customers, from what we’ve seen, continue to be incredibly strong. A lot of companies that are consumer-focused are seeing a pretty material drop-off in consumer spend due to some of the inflationary pressures and macro-economic things. We’re seeing none of the...
STOCKS
Sportico

Genius Sports Earnings Boosted by Second Spectrum, New Gambling States

Click here to read the full article. Data and analytics specialist Genius Sports reported first quarter revenue that beat expectations, as its Second Spectrum subsidiary and sports betting powered the business. Results for the quarter also had management striking an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, crediting the company’s unique business model that sees only minor increases in operating expenses as more U.S. states open up to gambling on sports. “Our business model is obviously very different to a lot of the operators. When new states come online, that gives us a huge opportunity to get more spend through...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

PGA Tour and Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Speed Towards Legal Collision Course

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday, the PGA Tour denied the requests of members who sought to play in the LIV Golf’s London event on June 9-11. The move is the latest in an ongoing saga pitting the Tour and its commissioner, Jay Monahan, against LIV and its commissioner, Greg Norman, The denials also generate a concrete action that could be challenged in court and spark a lengthy legal fight that transforms golf’s labor market. The denials, PGA Tour executive Tyler Dennis wrote, were made “in accordance with the PGA Tour Tournament regulations” and “in the best interest...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
New York State
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Sportico

Churchill Downs Doubles Down on Horse Racing, Exits Online Gaming

Click here to read the full article. Churchill Downs Inc. is putting all its money on what it knows best: horse races and betting on horse races. Last week, the owner of the Kentucky Derby announced funding for a redevelopment project that will debut for the 150th running of the Run for the Roses in 2024, which follows a decision earlier this year to get out of the market for online sports betting. The new project is the final stage of a roughly $330 million, three-phase renovation that encompasses the homestretch, the first turn and now, the paddock. “I think that the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

5 Must-See NFL Games That Are Driving the Sports-TV Upfront

Click here to read the full article. Aside from opting to convert your entire salary to bitcoin or ape cartoons, there may be no financial strategy more inimical to the shelf-life of the average CMO than sitting out the NFL ad market. While even deep-pocketed brands aren’t immune to Sunday sticker shock, the cost of reaching TV’s largest pool of consumers is slightly less than trying to chase those impressions across the primetime entertainment landscape. According to Standard Media Index pricing data, the average cost per thousand impressions (CPM) in a 2020 regular-season NFL broadcast worked out to be $75, a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stubhub#Jackpot#New Jersey Devils#Run Jackpot#North American#European#Americans
Sportico

Arctos Closes Investment Into Elevate Sports Ventures

Click here to read the full article. Arctos Sports Partners has closed its investment into global consulting firm Elevate Sports Ventures, the latest addition to a rapidly growing portfolio of sports teams and other related businesses. Arctos, which has raised at least $5 billion to deploy across the industry, will join current Elevate partners Oak View Group, the San Francisco 49ers, Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. It’s unclear how much Arctos is investing, or how the deal values Elevate. Sportico first reported on the talks back...
MLS
Sportico

Dubai Moves May Set Stage for a New Global Gambling Destination

Click here to read the full article. The global gaming industry’s interest in the United Arab Emirates, and more specifically Dubai, has escalated as the city has grown in economic and cultural prominence. Its reputation as a haven for high rollers and global tourists has captured the attention of gaming executives looking for new markets with a proximity to wealth. But the country’s long-standing ban on gambling has made the prospect of expansion into the region little more than a pipe dream to date. Back in April 2021, the Dubai media office denied reports that the emirate was granting licenses...
GAMBLING
Sportico

Liberty Media Expands F1 Vegas Footprint With $240M Land Purchase

Click here to read the full article. As the sports community turns its attention to Miami for the city’s inaugural Formula One Grand Prix, the racing organization’s ownership revealed a major investment in another city it’s bullish about. F1 parent company Liberty Media has acquired a 39-acre site for $240 million in Las Vegas, CEO Greg Maffei told investors during Friday’s quarterly earnings call. Maffei said the site east of the Las Vegas Strip will be used for a pit-and-paddock area as well as other hospitality activities starting at next year’s new Las Vegas Grand Prix. The deal is expected to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sportico

Osaka Leaves IMG to Launch Evolve Agency with Agent Duguid

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Osaka has been breaking barriers since she burst on the national radar with her 2018 U.S. Open title over Serena Williams. She was the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles event and later the first Asian player to hold the top ranking. In 2020, she used her platform to bring attention to racial inequality and police brutality, and spent much of 2021 discussing mental health. Another breakthrough: Osaka has left IMG to launch her own sports agency, Evolve, which will be stylized as EVOLVE. “I’ve spent my career doing things my way,...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Lottery
Sportico

RedBird Files to Start New Fund, Likely Targeting $2.6 Billion

Click here to read the full article. RedBird Capital has filed paperwork with the Securities & Exchange Commission to launch its fourth fund. The Gerry Cardinale-led investment business has a robust sports practice, including investments in Fenway Sports Group, On Location Experiences and the XFL. The company filed a series of Form Ds with the SEC for the RedBird Capital Fund IV on Friday and yesterday. Such forms are required to disclose sales to accredited investors—institutional investors or high net worth individuals—but generally divulge little information, including the amount of money sought. In the case of the fourth fund, it’s likely to...
MARKETS
Sportico

CVC’s LaLiga Bonds Receive BB Rating From Fitch

Click here to read the full article. CVC Capital Partners’ $2.4 billion deal to boost Spain’s top-flight soccer league LaLiga has entered a new phase, with the Belgium-based private equity firm releasing $882 million (€850 million) in bonds to finance a portion of the investment. Fitch, however, gave these bonds a rating of BB earlier this week. CVC is financing the project through equity and debt. The firm has partnered with Loarre Investments S.à.r.l to market the bonds. Goldman Sachs is acting as global coordinator and bookrunner for the Loarre’s 7NC3 fixed (€500 million) and 7NC1 floating-rate (€350 million) tranches. According...
NFL
Sportico

Fan Data Is Next Ticket to Increased Revenues and Valuation Multiples

Click here to read the full article. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis has long argued that “platform” sports businesses are intrinsically undervalued and should be valued in line with SaaS businesses (8-12x top line). While these organizations do not sell software, they have the local, social and mobile components and the recurring revenue streams that define the world’s most valuable corporations. But there is one critical difference between SaaS businesses and sports organizations that helps to explain the variance in multiples they command. The latter “commonly has little knowledge of who [their] fans [or customers] are,” Tom Tercek...
MLB
Sportico

Endeavor Swings to Q1 Profit on Premium Content and Live Events

Click here to read the full article. Endeavor swung wide to a profit in Q1, fueled by the sale of Endeavor Content and big year-over-year gains for its events and talent representation units, according to  Variety. Endeavor posted net income of $517 million on revenue of $1.47 billion. The black ink was driven by a $463.6 million one-time gain stemming from the sale last year of the Endeavor Content division, which was acquired by South Korea’s CJ ENM for $775 million. Excluding the Endeavor Content gain, Endeavor’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in it about $129.2 million. The company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

Ben Simmons’ New Jersey Mansion Sold to Phillies’ Nick Castellanos

Click here to read the full article. It’s been a bouncy year for three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, both on the court, where lately he’s become almost as known for not playing as for playing, and in the real estate arena. Last summer he dropped $17.5 million on a “modern farmhouse” in L.A.’s ritzy Hidden Hills suburb, where several family members of his former girlfriend Kendall Jenner famously own big spreads. And last fall, he hoisted his deluxe condo at the Ritz Carlton Residences in downtown Philadelphia on the market at $3.1 million; the asking price has since dipped to a tad under...
REAL ESTATE
Sportico

StubHub Denied Dismissal of Lawsuit Over COVID Refund Claims

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam declined to dismiss and compel to arbitration claims brought by StubHub mobile app customers, who demand refunds for games canceled or rescheduled because of COVID-19. The lawsuit, which the plaintiffs seek to be certified as a class action and is before an Oakland federal court, involves allegations that StubHub wrongfully altered its refund policies. As the plaintiffs tell it, StubHub began to renege on a longstanding “FanProtect Guarantee” of full refunds after the pandemic led to widespread cancellations. The company is accused of modifying its policy to...
OAKLAND, CA
Sportico

Web3 Giants Buying Big3 NFTs Indicates Utility Is ‘Next Frontier’

Click here to read the full article. Last month, a JWS column explained why Big3’s plan to decentralize sports team ownership was different—and frankly, more exciting—than any previous endeavor hatched. The league is giving Fire-tier token-holders premium seats to every game, the option to monetize team IP, voting rights and the opportunity to participate in the financial upside if/when the club is sold. In the weeks since, the 3-on-3 basketball league, co-founded by the rapper Ice Cube, has announced DeGods (the Solana blockchain’s largest NFT community), Gary Vaynerchuk (creator, VeeFriends), Kevin Rose (founder, Proof Collective, the group behind Moonbirds) and Bill...
ECONOMY
Sportico

Kraken, Coyotes Try to Pave Future Through NHL Amateur Draft

Click here to read the full article. The expansion Seattle Kraken had to live with comparisons to the Vegas Golden Knights throughout their just-concluded inaugural National Hockey League season. “There was a lot of talk about that among you guys,” said Seattle coach Dave Hakstol, referring to the media. “I didn’t listen to it.” The Knights broke into the NHL five seasons ago with a surprising first-season run to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games. That was never going to be in the cards for the Kraken, who didn’t hit big in the expansion draft...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy