Mayor Adams Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.

New York City is honoring Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., Saturday on what would have been his 50th birthday.

“We just want to spend the day to lift up an icon in New York City and music. We know that he's one of the greatest rappers that has ever lived and his music continues to inspire so many who listen to it and play it,” Mayor Adams said.

Mayor Adams issued an official proclamation that May 21st in New York City would be known as “Big Day.”

“He put Brooklyn on the map and no matter where you travel to, he loved Brooklyn and Brooklyn loves him,” Mayor Adams said.

Wallace was killed on March 8, 1997. His murder has never been solved.

