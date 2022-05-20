ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Celebrates The Notorious B.I.G.

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058pLA_0fkbKvOO00

New York City is honoring Christopher Wallace, better known as The Notorious B.I.G., Saturday on what would have been his 50th birthday.

“We just want to spend the day to lift up an icon in New York City and music. We know that he's one of the greatest rappers that has ever lived and his music continues to inspire so many who listen to it and play it,” Mayor Adams said.

Mayor Adams issued an official proclamation that May 21st in New York City would be known as “Big Day.”

“He put Brooklyn on the map and no matter where you travel to, he loved Brooklyn and Brooklyn loves him,” Mayor Adams said.

Wallace was killed on March 8, 1997. His murder has never been solved.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 10

Related
fox40jackson.com

New York City doesn’t deserve NYPD, the finest police in the world

New York City is served by the finest police department in the world – a department it hardly deserves. Back during the early 1990’s, as the beleaguered city was reeling from decades’ worth of criminal siege, the New York City Police Department systematically disassembled the myth that crime and disorder were endemic. Block by block, cops wrested back control, and in 2013, then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg proudly proclaimed New York America’s “safest big city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Elections 2022: Biaggi Changes Course, Announces Campaign for NY Congressional District 17

Democratic State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (S.D. 34) announced a change in her bid to become a New York congresswoman on Tuesday, May 24, as she unveiled that she had switched her candidacy for Congress in the upcoming New York Democratic primary from New York’s third congressional district (NY-3) to New York’s seventeenth congressional district (NY-17), setting the scene for another showdown between who some voters see as a moderate, establishment, Democratic incumbent and a progressive Democratic challenger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

3 Black women judges take bench in Appellate Term for first time in history

For the first time in history, three Black women justices together heard cases in the Appellate Term, Second Department on Wednesday. Queens Associate Justice Chereé Buggs, Associate Justice Wavny Toussaint and Presiding Justice Michelle Weston, all three of whom are Black women, made history Wednesday, hearing Appellate Term cases together from the bench.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
CNET

Best Internet Providers in Brooklyn

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Life in New York gives you seemingly endless options of places to eat, events to check out and streets to explore. In the case of Brooklyn, the borough has all that and more -- including parks to explore. However, when it comes to home internet providers, Brooklyn is like any other city. You'll find a cable internet provider or two, a major fiber provider and possibly 5G or fixed wireless service, depending on your address. So which provider is best for your Brooklyn home? Let me help with that.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Public Beaches Open for Summer This Saturday — And 4 Boroughs Get a Party First

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
vnexplorer.net

The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#City Hall#The Notorious B I G
fox5ny.com

Last NYC public payphone being removed

NEW YORK - The final New York City public pay telephone was being removed on Monday morning. It was on 7th Ave. and 50th St. in Midtown Manhattan. And, as you might expect in Manhattan, it had graffiti scrawled on it. The city began removing payphones in 2015 and replacing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Three Take 5 tickets worth over $18K sold in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 23. There was one top-prize winning ticket solid for the midday drawing on May 23. The ticket was worth $18,346.50 and was sold at Three Star Convenience located at 610 Central Park Avenue in Scarsdale. There were two winning tickets […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Upper West Side mom of two needs repairs in NYCHA home

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Water streams out of a bathroom electrical outlet in a mom’s Manhattan public housing apartment. It also spills out from the kitchen wall and hits a fuse box installed just this past January, mom of two Tomeka Taylor said. The water also flows onto the stove in her Amsterdam […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery tickets worth $18,000 sold in Bronx, Manhattan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lucky lottery players in the Bronx and Manhattan won more than $18,000 each in the Monday Take 5 drawing, officials said. The tickets, each worth $18,499, were sold at NYC Smoke Shop & Grocery Corp at 809 Eighth Avenue in Manhattan and at Salam Deli Inc located at 939 Morris Park […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NY Democrats fight over newly created 10th Congressional District

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With no incumbent running for office, the race is heating up for New York’s newly redrawn 10th Congressional District, which includes neighborhoods Manhattan and Brooklyn. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio threw his name into the ring along with another of other big contenders. He’ll face off against Congressman Mondaire Jones, who […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brownstoner.com

Nine Brooklyn NYCHA Complexes Now Under Private Management Wrap Renovations

Local and federal officials on Friday announced the completion of $434 million in repairs at nine NYCHA complexes in Brooklyn, all of which have undergone conversion to private management under the controversial Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program. The nine complexes include Armstrong Houses I and II and Marcy-Greene Avenues A...
BROOKLYN, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
826
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy