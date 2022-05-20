ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

30+ Darlington, S.C., students break into school, vandalize building

By Kevin Accettulla
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6Heb_0fkbKmh500

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 30 Darlington High School students allegedly broke into Darlington High School Thursday night and vandalized the property, according to officials with the Darlington County School District.

According to the district, the students allegedly vandalized and damaged:

  • Cameras intentionally obscured with debris
  • Doors and windows egged
  • Chalk paint used to graffiti walkways, walls, and windows
  • Syrup and confetti spread throughout the buildings
  • Chocolate sauce poured on the walkways and tracked inside
  • Shaving cream sprayed in water fountains and on lockers, display cases, and windows
  • Trash cans containing food and milk turned over and garbage spread throughout the yard and buildings
  • Light poles, water fountains, and doorways wrapped in plastic wrap
  • The principal’s office and the central office broken into and vandalized
  • A Falcon mascot headpiece removed from the display case and left in the courtyard with shaving cream on it
  • Feminine pads stuck to doorways, walls, and stop signs
  • Classroom furniture thrown down the hallway
  • Gym equipment and team water bottles removed from storage and thrown around the gym
  • Hand sanitizer dumped in the hallway
  • Various construction items brought on campus and left inside the building
  • In addition to the vandalism, several items and money were stolen from the main office.

School officials said the extent of the damage required “extensive work” from custodial and school staff working from midnight to the start of the school day Friday to ensure school could open.

The district said the students involved violated the district’s discipline policy and also criminal laws, including trespassing, vandalism and potentially burglary, according to a news release.

ALSO ON WJBF: ‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Virginia students find school halls covered in blood

The district is handling discipline for the students and at this time no charges will be filed against anyone involved, according to the news release. The decision was made in consultation with the Darlington Police Department to keep the students from getting criminal records.

“We are working with school district officials on this investigation,” Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington said in a statement.” Multiple laws were broken, and charges could be brought against the violators. The school district hopes to handle this through the district’s discipline policy to keep these young people from getting criminal records. We support the school district’s decision.”

District Superintendent Tim Newman said it’s difficult when young people make poor decisions that could impact their futures.

“This was a serious situation with serious consequences,” Newman said. “While accountability is necessary, this moment does not have to define the future of these students.”

Officers began investigating the incident after police noticed suspicious activity at the school while checking building security, according to the district.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 6

Edward
5d ago

That not a case of simple juvenile vandalism. That's 2nd degree burglary! To not prosecute for this criminal activity is negligent! Now they're being taught that there's few if any consequences for their actions.

Reply(1)
4
bbbbbbbdddddd
5d ago

I know who should clean it up, but sadly I know who will...Secondly where are the parents and what is their reaction to this?

Reply
3
John J
5d ago

You have got to be kidding me! No charges? They should at least be made to spend time in jail on weekends and work at the school cleaning, painting and do some kind of punishment after school Monday through Friday.

Reply
2
Related
WBTW News13

Florence County School District 1 special education teacher disciplined by state after allegedly spanking student with ruler

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Troopers investigating crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are investigating a crash Wednesday morning on Cashua Ferry Road in Darlington County that neighbors said appears to be pretty bad. One woman said the crash is horrible with a car that has overturned in the middle of a field. Another man said...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
County
Darlington County, SC
City
Darlington, SC
Darlington County, SC
Crime & Safety
wpde.com

Bennettsville murder solved with the arrest of man, police say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officials say that 34-year-old Adrian Ingram, 34, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy in the death of 37-year-old Robert Lee Covington in December of 2021, according to Investigator Clay Anderson with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Loris man arrested in Myrtle Beach armed robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Myrtle Beach armed robbery from April. Nyshawn Ralik Doctor, 18, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and grand larceny between $2,000 and $10,000. Police were called April 12 to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Darlington High School#Chalk#Falcon
WMBF

1 hurt in Marion County shooting, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in part of the Pee Dee on Wednesday, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in the area of Foxboro Road and Bluff Road at around 11:40 a.m. after reports that someone had been shot.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Woman and 13-year-old caught with loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy have both been charged after they were found with a loaded firearm at Columbiana Centre Tuesday night. La’Kenyatta Moore-Rhodes has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, unlawful carry of a firearm, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

40+ new jobs coming to Georgetown County with distribution center

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than 40 new jobs are coming to Georgetown County with a $7.4 million distribution center for WingIts. “South Carolina has enjoyed record-breaking economic growth over the last few years, and today’s announcement furthers that momentum,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This $7.4 million investment and more than 40 new jobs will make a significant impact in Georgetown County, and we are looking foward to a successful business partnership with WingIts for many years to come.”
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Victims of Newberry shootings identified

NEWBERRY, S.C. — The Newberry County Coroner's Office along with the Newberry Police Department have identified the four teenagers shot and killed in two separate incidents Sunday, May 22, 2022. Coroner Laura Kneece identified the dead as Mykain Davis, 16; Jahquindin Toland, 18; Jhisere Robinson, 15; and Sonterrious Davis,...
NEWBERRY, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Robeson County crash

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Chicken Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. The vehicle was traveling south on Chicken Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy