Iowa City, IA

Iowa Football Freshman Preview: Jaziun Patterson

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
 5 days ago

Florida Running Back Ready to Get Rolling

Jaziun Patterson arrives at Iowa on June 9 ready to join a talented running back room. He already shares a bond with fellow incoming freshman Kaleb Johnson and veteran ball carrier Leshon Williams.

The Hawkeyes will be replacing starter Tyler Goodson, now with the Green Bay Packers. Patterson believes competition at the position will keep it playing at a high level.

"I look forward to working with these guys, pushing these guys everyday and going to war with these guys this season to come out with a victory every week," Patterson told HN.

The Deerfield Beach (FL) High standout reported scholarship offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami (FL), Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others. Hawkeye position coach Ladell Betts, who coached high school football in the Sunshine State before returning to his alma mater last year, landed him for Iowa.

Patterson (5-11, 185) verbally committed to the Hawkeyes last August. He's looked forward to getting his college career started ever since then.

"I’m feeling anxious to get out there and get to work. I’ve been working on my strength, agility and explosiveness. I feel like I’m ready, but, you know,  there’s always more work to get done. I’m ready to get up there in the summer and keep grinding," he said.

Patterson rushed 75 times for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior for a team that finished 10-3 playing in a very competitive South Florida conference. For his career, he totaled almost 3,000 yards on the ground with 41 rushing scores.

"I’m coming in confident and ready to compete. That’s my mentality. Regardless of the competition at my position, I already stand out because I’m from South Florida. I’m just ready to show what Florida ball is about," he said.

Patterson feels confident about playing in the Hawkeyes' zone blocking scheme.

"I’ve been trying to get in the (Iowa) playbook, but they never got around to giving me one. That’s the only thing that will hold me back. But I believe I will adjust quick considering what we ran at my high school was the same," he said.

Confidence isn't a problem for Patterson. He expects a big season in Year 1.

"My goals are to get 10-plus touchdowns freshman year and 700-plus yards. I want to set the bar high because I know what I’m capable of and I know setting the bar high is going to motivate me to go harder everyday," he said.

Rivals ranks Patterson as a three-star prospect, the No. 23 running back nationally in the 2022 Class and the 57th best player overall in Florida for the cycle.

The On3 consensus shows Patterson as a three-star, the No. 49 running back in the country and No. 91 in Florida.

You can check out Patterson's senior highlights HERE .

Inside The Hawkeyes

