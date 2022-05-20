ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Darke, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Darke; Preble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA, WAYNE, UNION AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, PREBLE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, WESTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO AND SOUTHERN DARKE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Brookville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Richmond, Oxford, Connersville, Eaton, Centerville, Cambridge City, Liberty, Arcanum, Camden, Lewisburg, Hagerstown, New Paris, West Alexandria, New Madison, Gratis, Fountain City, Seven Mile, West College Corner and Darrtown. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 135 and 156. I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Miami; Shelby A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN SHELBY, NORTHWESTERN CHAMPAIGN AND EASTERN MIAMI COUNTIES THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 755 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near West Milton, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Tipp City, St. Paris, Christiansburg, Fletcher, Port Jefferson, Casstown, Rosewood, Carysville, Ballou, Plattsville, Springhills, Kiser Lake State Park, Millerstown, Farrington, Pemberton and Grayson. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 70 and 92, and near mile marker 95. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Franklin, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If this storm becomes stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Fayette; Franklin; Union; Wayne A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA, WAYNE, UNION AND EASTERN FAYETTE COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA, PREBLE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO, WESTERN BUTLER COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO AND SOUTHERN DARKE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 830 PM EDT At 803 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Brookville, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 35 mph, pea size hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Hamilton, Richmond, Oxford, Connersville, Eaton, Centerville, Cambridge City, Liberty, Arcanum, Camden, Lewisburg, Hagerstown, New Paris, West Alexandria, New Madison, Gratis, Fountain City, Seven Mile, West College Corner and Darrtown. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 135 and 156. I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 17. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...35 MPH
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN

