Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 21:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Fayette; Greene; Madison The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Champaign County in west central Ohio Northwestern Fayette County in central Ohio Clark County in west central Ohio Eastern Greene County in west central Ohio Western Madison County in central Ohio * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 957 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jamestown, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, London, Cedarville, Jamestown, South Charleston, Mechanicsburg, Choctaw Lake, Harmony, Lisbon, Brighton, Lafayette, South Vienna, Tremont City, South Solon, Bowersville, Catawba, Clifton, Mutual and Rosemoor. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 53 and 78. I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 58 and 60. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO