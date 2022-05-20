ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Voters Pass 104 of Whopping 205 Proposed School District Bonds

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin, TX, 11 hours ago — Texas is a big state, making political trends hard to track across its hundreds of school districts. However, bond election results from May suggest that a substantial share of voters continue to be motivated by the same heightened mistrust of the Texas public school system...

California ’22 Primary Election: Black Candidates Running for U.S. House of Representatives

Election offices have begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots for the June 7, 2022, primary elections in California. Statewide, voters will discover that Black candidates for United States House of Representative seats are over-represented on their ballots. California Black Media (CBM) is reporting that 18 Black candidates are running for 14...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BetterBusinessBureauwarnsagainstmovingscams

IDAHOFALLS,Idaho(KIFI)–Aspeoplearepackingupandmovingout,scamsarecreepingin. TheBetterBusinessBureauofIdahowarnsmoversaboutpotentialtrapstheycouldfallintowhenhiringamovingcompany. SinceMayisNationalMovingMonth,theBBBespeciallywantstohighlightunethicalbusinesspracticesandprovidethebesttipsforasmoothmove. In2021,theBBBrecordednearly1,100complaintsagainstmovingcompanies.Manyscamsinvolvetrucksfailingtoshowuptothefinaldestinationand,inseverecases,holdthehomeowners’belongingshostageuntiltheypayabiggerfee. Inthesameyear,accordingtotheBBBScamTracker,consumersreportedmorethan$730,000waslost. Fromthe27millionpeoplewhomovedwithin2020-2021,nearly30%ofscammervictimswerebetween20to29yearsofage. TheBBBhighlyadvisesmoverstodoextensiveresearchbeforebookingamovingcompanyorbroker,carefullychecktheircredentialsandreadthepaperworkclosely.
IDAHO STATE
Hot & Steamy Afternoon, Little Chance For Rain – CBS Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another warm, hazy, and breezy day ahead. A plume of Saharan dust will linger across parts of South Florida Monday and Tuesday leading to poor air quality and hazy skies. If you have any respiratory conditions, you should limit your outdoor activities. First Suspected Case Of...
MIAMI, FL

