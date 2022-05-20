Texas Voters Pass 104 of Whopping 205 Proposed School District Bonds

IDAHOFALLS,Idaho(KIFI)–Aspeoplearepackingupandmovingout,scamsarecreepingin. TheBetterBusinessBureauofIdahowarnsmoversaboutpotentialtrapstheycouldfallintowhenhiringamovingcompany. SinceMayisNationalMovingMonth,theBBBespeciallywantstohighlightunethicalbusinesspracticesandprovidethebesttipsforasmoothmove. In2021,theBBBrecordednearly1,100complaintsagainstmovingcompanies.Manyscamsinvolvetrucksfailingtoshowuptothefinaldestinationand,inseverecases,holdthehomeowners’belongingshostageuntiltheypayabiggerfee. Inthesameyear,accordingtotheBBBScamTracker,consumersreportedmorethan$730,000waslost. Fromthe27millionpeoplewhomovedwithin2020-2021,nearly30%ofscammervictimswerebetween20to29yearsofage. TheBBBhighlyadvisesmoverstodoextensiveresearchbeforebookingamovingcompanyorbroker,carefullychecktheircredentialsandreadthepaperworkclosely.
