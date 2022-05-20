Raiders Set to Play Four Primetime Games During 2022 Campaign
It’s going to be an exciting yet busy season for the Las Vegas Raiders. Part of that will have to do with the fact that the Raiders are receiving four primetime games this season. The Silver and Black receive their first primetime game in Week 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs...
The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel apparently still wants to be traded. And instead of showing up at his team’s OTAs, he just showed up in Dallas…. Hanging out, at least for a moment, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie...
The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
The rumors surrounding Jessie Bates and the Eagles have been swirling over the weekend, but does a trade make any logistical sense? It’s time to take a deeper dive into the situation. The initial trade. If we take a look back at recent DB needle-movers, it becomes clear that...
Dwayne Haskins’ widow issued a new statement on Monday, hours after the autopsy and toxicology report for the late quarterback were released. Haskins was killed after being hit by a truck in Florida on April 9. The autopsy and toxicology reports revealed Haskins had drugs in his sytem and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.
The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday afternoon, according to a team report. In a corresponding move, the team also released defensive back Jack Koerner. Warring, 25, finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Koerner is the third undrafted rookie to be released by the Saints...
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.
Cedrick Wilson shouldn't be forgotten when talking about the Miami Dolphins' new offensive weapons. He recently was named Miami’s “best kept secret” on their 2022 roster by Bleacher Report, but his impact on Miami’s offense won't be a secret for a long. Wilson was one of...
There's a reason that St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman won his first Gold Glove Award last season, most likely the first of many. He routinely makes Top 10-esque plays for St. Louis and his career .981 fielding percentage is a testament to just that. On Monday night, Edman added...
The 2022 season may be over for St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes before it began. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, Reyes is scheduled to have shoulder surgery later this month and will likely miss the remainder of the year. Reyes, 27, hasn't pitched this season after...
Needless to say, the pessimism built into offseason predictions about Bears chances for 2022 success is not shared by players or the coaching staff. They have to be optimistic even as ESPN and Sports Illustrated both have ranked them last in the NFL. While it's true they tried to use...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell made the team more lovable. His witty press conference responses gained the squad more followers. But take away his charm and the team regressed from 2020 to last season. The Lions finished 5-11 in Matt Patricia’s final year as head coach. Campbell took...
Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
The Eagles go into OTA’s with a talent-filled roster. Superb starters are mixed with dependable backups; hungry young prospects mixed with veteran savvy. With a team as loaded as the Eagles, there are always bound to be exciting positional battles throughout the roster. But one in particular is flying under the radar.
Shortly after the NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he would "try to get something done" regarding two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray and his well-known desire to sign a contract extension this offseason. It was later reported that Murray "won't be too eager to play this...
If San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo plans on having any future with the team beyond whenever he can resume throwing coming off the shoulder surgery he had in March, he may want to pick up his phone and make one call, in particular, ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
