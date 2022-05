Whiplash for pass holders: The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a class-action lawsuit in which Cedar Point passholders want a refund for part of the 2020 season when the amusement park delayed opening due to the coronavirus pandemic, Susan Glaser reports. However, Cedar Point argues that it didn’t breach its contract because the pandemic was unforeseeable, and it extended pass benefits through 2021. Cedar Point’s owner has been sued by pass holders for parks it owns in other states, with varying results.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO