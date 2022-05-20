Still A Problem: Raiders Must Account For Khalil Mack
The Las Vegas Raiders will face an old friend. Khalil Mack in Los Angeles opens an array of issues. When Jon Gruden engineered the trade that sent Khalil Mack to the Bears, the collective jaw dropped However, in the ensuing years, the Raiders struggled to replace that level of dominance. Now,...
With no news coming out as far as Baker Mayfield's career with the Cleveland Browns is concerned, NFL fans are doing their own research into where he's going next. A recent photo of Baker and his wife may have given them a clue. Baker's wife Emily Mayfield recently posted a...
The Seattle Seahawks have long been rumored to be in the running to acquire Baker Mayfield when the Cleveland Browns finally decide to part ways with him at some point before the 2022 NFL season. A move that the team has made last Friday may make those rumors even more...
The 2022 NFL offseason may be the craziest in NFL history, and a big reason why is because of the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos made huge additions via trade and free agency, and the Kansas City Chiefs have already established themselves as a perennial contender. With four legitimate teams in this division, it's anyone's guess who will end up on top next season.
“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Carroll said. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”. So, in theory, you don’t cut your fourth quarterback unless you’ve got a viable option to replace him with on your training camp roster. And that’s why it’s not surprising to hear that, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Seahawks (and the Carolina Panthers) are still very involved in trade discussions for Mayfield.
The cause of death for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been revealed. According to an autopsy report from the Broward County Medical Examiner obtained by E! News, the 24-year-old NFL star died from "multiple blunt force injuries" after being struck by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway on April 9. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.
The Baker Mayfield rumors to Carolina won't be dying down anytime soon. Actually, as long as he is still rostered with the Cleveland Browns, he will continue to be linked with the Panthers. For months, the Panthers had very little to no interest but after missing out on Deshaun Watson...
The Green Bay Packers had one of their best drafts in recent memory. That is, at least on paper. All 11 of their draft picks have excellent shots of making the roster. The flipside to this, though, is that several veteran members of the Packers may be in danger of not making the roster. Here, I highlight three of those players.
The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
The Green Bay Packers are a contender entering the 2022 season, but here are three of their worst moves of the offseason. The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL last season, but the end result was not what they wanted or what anyone envisioned — being held to 10 points and getting eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel apparently still wants to be traded. And instead of showing up at his team’s OTAs, he just showed up in Dallas…. Hanging out, at least for a moment, with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Samuel is entering the final year of his rookie...
Aaron Rodgers has dominated the NFC North throughout his career. Since becoming the Packers starting quarterback, he has led Green Bay to a 56-21-1 record against their fierce rivals. For no team is this more true than the Chicago Bears, against whom Rodgers owns a 22-5 record. His dominance against Chicago has been so complete, even he taunted that he owned them during a game in Chicago last season. Despite this, Rodgers recognizes talent when he sees it, and he went on The Pat McAfee Show with some high praise for Justin Fields.
The two-year deal matches the two remaining years on quarterback Matt Ryan's contract, whom the Colts traded for earlier this offseason in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Foles, 33, spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears before being...
The Seattle Seahawks have an imposing wide receiver duo featuring DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Last season, Lockett finished with 1,175 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Metcalf had 967 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those are impressive numbers, considering that then-quarterback Russell Wilson had to deal with constant pressure from the...
The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
Cedrick Wilson shouldn't be forgotten when talking about the Miami Dolphins' new offensive weapons. He recently was named Miami’s “best kept secret” on their 2022 roster by Bleacher Report, but his impact on Miami’s offense won't be a secret for a long. Wilson was one of...
The rumors surrounding Jessie Bates and the Eagles have been swirling over the weekend, but does a trade make any logistical sense? It’s time to take a deeper dive into the situation. The initial trade. If we take a look back at recent DB needle-movers, it becomes clear that...
The New Orleans Saints have signed TE Kahale Warring on Tuesday afternoon, according to a team report. In a corresponding move, the team also released defensive back Jack Koerner. Warring, 25, finished last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Koerner is the third undrafted rookie to be released by the Saints...
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is working out Wednesday with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Kaepernick, 34, hasn't played in the NFL since 2016 when he became the center of political debate by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a means to protest racial inequality and police violence. At the end of the 2016 season, Kaepernick became a free agent and hasn't been on an NFL roster since.
