Pottawattamie County, IA

2 Hurt in Pottawattamie County Crash

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Minden) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80 near the 34-mile marker. Authorities say two passengers, 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter, both from Johnston, were injured in the accident.

According to the State Police report, a white 2011 Chevy Suburban driven by 57-year-old Eric Schiefelbein of Johnston left the road, entered the ditch, struck a pile of concrete, vaulted, and came to rest on its top.

LifeNet Transported Ann Schiefelbein to the University of Nebraska Medicine, and Minden Fire transported Olivia Ritter to UNMC.

Eric Schiefelbein and other occupants escaped injury in the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Atlantic, IA
