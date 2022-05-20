How Much Would You Pay For a Fort Worth Compound on 73 Acres? How About $6M?

A city planner, a professor, and a designer will address the future of single-family housing in a panel discussion Wednesday, May 25, hosted by Dallas Architecture Forum. “The housing market at the moment is nuts, but that’s not especially particular to Dallas,” said Kate Aoki, architect and head of exhibition design at the Dallas Museum of Art, who will moderate Wednesday’s discussion. “The economy is doing strange things which are affecting folks in different ways but at the end of the day, we want everyone to have access to housing that is safe, affordable, supported by the community, and that will lead to growth in equity for all, not just those who have historically been able to afford it. Whether that continues to be traditional single-family houses on individual lots is a big question mark.”
