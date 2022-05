FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man reported May 15 that his 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck was stolen outside his residence. The man told deputies he had last seen the truck the prior evening. He said he went to leave his residence that morning and the truck was gone. The man said he had his keys with him and said the only other key to the truck was with his wife in Savannah.

