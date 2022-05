An opinion piece published in The Crier’s May 16 issue suggests “it pays to be the little guy” with the American Rescue Plan, and refers to me as the “luckiest official of all.” I can tell you I don’t feel lucky. Instead, I join members of the Dunwoody City Council in feeling a tremendous responsibility to make sure we do the most good for the most people with this funding, while adhering to the rules under which it was allocated.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO