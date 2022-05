INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy 500 is quickly approaching, and police are making sure people are aware of restrictions around travel and parking ahead of the big weekend. It may be the greatest spectacle of racing, but the Indy 500 can quickly become the biggest headache for motorists trying to maneuver around road and parking restrictions. To keep you from driving around in circles, we put together some things you need to know about ahead of race weekend.

