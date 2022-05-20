ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Science

Holocene melting of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet driven by tropical Pacific warming

By Adam D. Sproson
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe primary Antarctic contribution to modern sea-level rise is glacial discharge from the Amundsen Sea sector of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. The main processes responsible for ice mass loss include: (1) ocean-driven melting of ice shelves by upwelling of warm water onto the continental shelf; and (2) atmospheric-driven surface melting...

Nature.com

Effects of the high side-chain densities of hydrophobic poly(substituted methylene)s on their surface free energies

All the carbon atoms in the main chains of poly(substituted methylene)s possess side chains. The densities and chemical structures of the side chains drastically change the polymers' thermal, mechanical, and surface properties. Herein, we focused on the surface properties and structures of poly(substituted methylene)s with hydrophobic side chains of ethyl and perfluoroalkyl groups and evaluated the effects of their side-chain densities. The surface free energy of poly(substituted methylene) with ethyl groups, C1-PEA, was lower than that of poly(ethyl acrylate) because the high density of the side chains in C1-PEA decreased its chain mobility, and the dispersion component of its surface free energy was also suppressed. The surface free energy of poly(substituted methylene) with perfluoroalkyl groups containing only six carbon atoms in each fluoroalkyl group, C1-PF, was less than 10"‰mJ/m2. In addition, the surface segregation of the perfluoroalkyl groups in the block-like copolymer and the greater hydrophobic properties of this polymer were observed compared to the corresponding random copolymer. The C1-PEA polymers showed dependence of their surface free energies and structures on their respective preparation methods. Highly dense side chains facilitated the restriction of molecular chains and greater hydrophobic surface properties.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Therapeutic potential of biogenic and optimized silver nanoparticles using Rubia cordifolia L. leaf extract

Rubia cordifolia L. is a widely used traditional medicine in the Indian sub-continent and Eastern Asia. In the present study, the aqueous leaf extract of the R. Cordifolia was used to fabricate silver nanoparticles (RC@AgNPs), following a green synthesis approach. Effect of temperature (60Â Â°C), pH (8), as well the concentration of leaf extract (2Â ml) and silver nitrate (2Â mM) were optimized for the synthesis of stable RC@AgNPs. The phytofabrication of nanosilver was validated by UV"“visible spectral analysis, which displayed a distinctive surface plasmon resonance peak at 432Â nm. The effective functional molecules as capping and stabilizing agents, and responsible for the conversion of Ag+ to nanosilver (Ag0) were identified using the FTIR spectra. The spherical RC@AgNPs with an average size of"‰~"‰20.98Â nm, crystalline nature, and 61% elemental composition were revealed by TEM, SEM, XRD, and. EDX. Biogenic RC@AgNPs displayed a remarkable anticancer activity against B16F10 (melanoma) and A431 (carcinoma) cell lines with respective IC50 of 36.63 and 54.09Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Besides, RC@AgNPs showed strong antifungal activity against aflatoxigenic Aspergillus flavus, DNA-binding properties, and DPPH and ABTS free radical inhibition. The presented research provides a potential therapeutic agent to be utilized in various biomedical applications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Volume 605 Issue 7911, 26 May 2022

Cilia are characterized by slender, threadlike projections, which are used by biological organisms to control fluid flows at the microscale. Attempts to mimic these structures and engineer cilia-like systems to have broad applications have proved problematic. In this week's issue, Wei Wang and colleagues present electronically controlled artificial cilia that can be used to create flow patterns in near-surface liquids. The researchers use surface-mounted platinum strips, each about 50 micrometres long, 5 micrometres wide and 10 nanometres thick, and capped on one side with titanium. Applying an oscillating potential with an amplitude of around 1 volt to the cilia drives ions on to and off of the exposed platinum surface. These ions create asymmetric forces that generate a beating pattern that can be used to pump surface liquids in various flow geometries. The cover shows an artist's impression of the artificial cilia in action.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Africa needs more bioinformaticians for population studies

Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Kyungpook National University, Daegu, South Korea. Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi, USA. Bioinformatics can offer practical solutions to infectious diseases that plague Africa, such as malaria, AIDS, tuberculosis, Ebola and Lassa fever. But — despite the relatively inexpensive infrastructure needed for training, research and applications — there are still disappointingly few genomic studies of African populations (A. Wonkam Nature 590, 209–211; 2021).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metal-like molecules

Molecular catalysts anchored on electrode surfaces are commonly assumed to behave similarly to their homogeneous counterparts. Under some conditions, however, they can behave like metallic electrodes. Now, the underlying phenomena behind this fresh paradigm in heterogeneous electrocatalysis are uncovered. Molecular catalysts in solution phase can be optimized to be highly...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

X-ray analysis hints at answers to fossil mystery

New insights into a mysterious fossil animal, and uncovering ancient settlements hidden in the Bolivian Amazon. You have full access to this article via your institution. Over a hundred years ago, archaeologists discovered fossils of the aquatic animal Palaeospondylus. But since then researchers have been unable to place where this animal sits on the tree of life. Now, new analysis of Palaeospondylus’s anatomy might help to solve this mystery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Chromosome-scale genome assembly of an important medicinal plant honeysuckle

Lonicera japonica (honeysuckle) is one of the most important medicinal plants and widely utilized in traditional Chinese medicine. At present, there are many varieties of honeysuckle used in cultivation, among which Sijihua variety are widely cultivated due to its wide adaptability, stress resistance, early flowering and high yield. In this study, we assembled the genome of Sijihua, which was approximately 886.04"‰Mb in size with a scaffold N50 of 79.5"‰Mb. 93.28% of the total assembled sequences were anchored to 9 pseudo-chromosomes by using PacBio long reads and Hi-C sequencing data. We predicted 39,320 protein-coding genes and 92.87% of them could be annotated in NR, GO, KOG, KEGG and other databases. In addition, we identified 644 tRNAs, 2,156 rRNAs, 109 miRNAs and 5,502 pseudogenes from the genome. The chromosome-scale genome of Sijihua will be a significant resource for understanding the genetic basis of high stress-resistance, which will facilitate further study of the genetic diversity and accelerate the genetic improvement and breeding of L. japonica.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Extended conjugated carbonyl-containing polymer as a negative electrode material for Na-ion batteries

A novel vinyl polymer bearing an extended conjugated disodium dicarboxylate structure, specifically, the terphenyl side chain structure, which has a favorable electrochemical performance, has been synthesized and evaluated as an anode for sodium-ion batteries. The electrochemical performance was significantly improved over that of the vinyl polymer with disodium terephthalate. In particular, the discharge potential shifted by ~0.1"‰V to a lower potential at 0.28"‰V (vs. Na/Na+). Additionally, a specific capacity of 121"‰mAh"‰g"“1 at 10"‰mA"‰g"“1, which corresponds to an 88% theoretical capacity, was observed. Moreover, better rate performance was also achieved through the extended Ï€-conjugated system.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Analogue cosmological particle creation in an ultracold quantum fluid of light

The rapid expansion of the early universe resulted in the spontaneous production of cosmological particles from vacuum fluctuations, some of which are observable today in the cosmic microwave background anisotropy. The analogue of cosmological particle creation in a quantum fluid was proposed, but the quantum, spontaneous effect due to vacuum fluctuations has not yet been observed. Here we report the spontaneous creation of analogue cosmological particles in the laboratory, using a quenched 3-dimensional quantum fluid of light. We observe acoustic peaks in the density power spectrum, in close quantitative agreement with the quantum-field theoretical prediction. We find that the long-wavelength particles provide a window to early times. This work introduces the quantum fluid of light, as cold as an atomic Bose-Einstein condensate.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Paclitaxel binds and activates C5aR1: A new potential therapeutic target for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and hypersensitivity reactions

Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and hypersensitivity reactions (HSRs) are among the most frequent and impairing side effects of the antineoplastic agent paclitaxel. Here, we demonstrated that paclitaxel can bind and activate complement component 5a receptor 1 (C5aR1) and that this binding is crucial in the etiology of paclitaxel-induced CIPN and anaphylaxis. Starting from our previous data demonstrating the role of interleukin (IL)-8 in paclitaxel-induced neuronal toxicity, we searched for proteins that activate IL-8 expression and, by using the Exscalate platform for molecular docking simulations, we predicted the high affinity of C5aR1 with paclitaxel. By in vitro studies, we confirmed the specific and competitive nature of the C5aR1-paclitaxel binding and found that it triggers intracellularly the NFkB/P38 pathway and c-Fos. In F11 neuronal cells and rat dorsal root ganglia, C5aR1 inhibition protected from paclitaxel-induced neuropathological effects, while in paclitaxel-treated mice, the absence (knock-out mice) or the inhibition of C5aR1 significantly ameliorated CIPN symptoms-in terms of cold and mechanical allodynia-and reduced the chronic pathological state in the paw. Finally, we found that C5aR1 inhibition can counteract paclitaxel-induced anaphylactic cytokine release in macrophages in vitro, as well as the onset of HSRs in mice. Altogether these data identified C5aR1 as a key mediator and a new potential pharmacological target for the prevention and treatment of CIPN and HSRs induced by paclitaxel.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated endogenous GDNF induces altered dopamine signalling in mice and correlates with clinical severity in schizophrenia

Presynaptic increase in striatal dopamine is the primary dopaminergic abnormality in schizophrenia, but the underlying mechanisms are not understood. Here, we hypothesized that increased expression of endogenous GDNF could induce dopaminergic abnormalities that resemble those seen in schizophrenia. To test the impact of GDNF elevation, without inducing adverse effects caused by ectopic overexpression, we developed a novel in vivo approach to conditionally increase endogenous GDNF expression. We found that a 2"“3-fold increase in endogenous GDNF in the brain was sufficient to induce molecular, cellular, and functional changes in dopamine signalling in the striatum and prefrontal cortex, including increased striatal presynaptic dopamine levels and reduction of dopamine in prefrontal cortex. Mechanistically, we identified adenosine A2a receptor (A2AR), a G-protein coupled receptor that modulates dopaminergic signalling, as a possible mediator of GDNF-driven dopaminergic abnormalities. We further showed that pharmacological inhibition of A2AR with istradefylline partially normalised striatal GDNF and striatal and cortical dopamine levels in mice. Lastly, we found that GDNF levels are increased in the cerebrospinal fluid of first episode psychosis patients, and in post-mortem striatum of schizophrenia patients. Our results reveal a possible contributor for increased striatal dopamine signalling in a subgroup of schizophrenia patients and suggest that GDNF-A2AR crosstalk may regulate dopamine function in a therapeutically targetable manner.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Ngũgĩ in America

A few years ago, heart surgery forced Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the Kenyan writer and perennial Nobel shortlister, to give up driving. He misses it. He misses getting behind the wheel for a few hours with no end point in mind, randomly exploring the roads. “Like writing a story,” he said.
IRVINE, CA

