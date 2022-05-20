ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflated pyroclasts in proximal fallout deposits reveal abrupt transitions in eruption behaviour

By Thomas J. Jones
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring explosive eruption of low viscosity magmas, pyroclasts are cooled predominantly by forced convection. Depending on the cooling efficiency relative to other timescales, a spectrum of deposits can be formed. Deposition of hot clasts, above their glass transition temperature, can form spatter mounds, ramparts and clastogenic lava flows. Clasts may also...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Sustainable seas: overdue SDG target could be met this year

Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Society for Rural Development, Kakinada, India. Institute for Enhanced Livelihoods, Montreal, Canada. None of the 21 targets of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2020 was achieved. But, by our calculations, the target to protect 10% of the global ocean area (SDG14, target 5) could become a reality this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Learning models for forecasting hospital resource utilization for COVID-19 patients in Canada

Hospitals in Canada are facing a crisis-level shortage of critical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic. This motivates us to create predictive models that can use Canada COVID-19 data and pandemic-related factors to accurately forecast 5 quantities-three related to hospital resource utilization (i.e., the number of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators that will be needed by COVID-19 patients) and two to the pandemic progress (i.e., the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths)-several weeks in advance. We developed a machine learning method that can use information (i.e., resource utilization, pandemic progress, population mobility, weather condition, and public policy) currently known about a region since March 2020, to learn multiple temporal convolutional network (TCN) models every week; each used for forecasting the weekly average of one of these 5 quantities in Canada (respectively, in six specific provinces) for each, in the next 1 (resp., 2,3,4) weeks. To validate the effectiveness of our method, we compared our method, versus other standard models, on the COVID-19 data and hospital resource data, on the tasks of predicting the 116 values (for Canada and its six most populated provinces), every week from Oct 2020 to July 2021, and the 20 values (only for Canada) for four specific times within 9 July to 31 Dec 2021. Experimental results show that our 4640 TCN models (each forecasting a regional target for a specific future time, on a specific date) can produce accurate 1,2,3,4-week forecasts of the utilization of every hospital resource and pandemic progress for each week from 2 Oct 2020 to 2 July 2021, as well as 80 TCN models for each of the four specified times within 9 July and 31 Dec 2021. Compared to other baseline and state-of-the-art predictive models, our TCN models yielded the best forecasts, with the lowest mean absolute percentage error (MAPE). Additional experiments, on the IHME COVID-19 data, demonstrate the effectiveness of our TCN models, in comparison with IHME forecasts. Each of our TCN models used a pre-defined set of features; we experimentally validate the effectiveness of these features by showing that these models perform better than other models that instead used other features. Overall, these experimental results demonstrate that our method can accurately forecast hospital resource utilization and pandemic progress for Canada and for each of the six provinces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Sustainability for Chile’s mountains — a united approach

José Tomás Ibarra ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-7705-3974 0 ,. Julián Caviedes ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8698-9504 1 &. Carla Marchant ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-4040-8372 2. Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Villarrica, Chile. Julián Caviedes. Autonomous University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain. Carla Marchant. Austral University of Chile, Valdivia, Chile. In this International Year of...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Predicting change in labour market participation of people with spinal cord injury (SCI): longitudinal evidence from the Swiss SCI community survey

Longitudinal, population-based survey. To examine change in labour market participation (LMP) of people with spinal cord injury (SCI) living in Switzerland and to identify predictors of increase, decrease and stability in LMP between 2012 and 2017. Setting. Community. Methods. Longitudinal information on LMP (i.e., weekly workload) was obtained from 311...
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Nested sampling for physical scientists

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. This Primer examines Skilling's nested sampling algorithm for Bayesian inference and, more broadly, multidimensional integration. The principles of nested sampling are summarized and recent developments using efficient nested sampling algorithms in high dimensionsÂ surveyed, including methods for sampling from the constrained prior. Different ways of applying nested sampling are outlined, with detailed examples from three scientific fields: cosmology, gravitational-wave astronomy and materials science. Finally, the Primer includes recommendations for best practices and a discussion of potential limitations and optimizations of nested sampling.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Amazon Indigenous peoples: lawsuit threatens lands

Hernani Fernandes Magalhaes de Oliveira ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-7040-8317 0 ,. Fabio Marcio Alkmin ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-5115-5916 1 ,. Ludmila Rattis ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-6943-3099 2 &. Divino Valerio Silverio ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-1642-9496 3. University of Brasilia, Brasilia, Brazil. Fabio Marcio Alkmin. University of São Paulo, São Paulo Brazil. Ludmila Rattis. Woodwell Climate Research...
AMERICAS
Nature.com

Regional genomic surveillance networks needed in global south

Children’s Cancer Hospital 57357 and Cairo University, Cairo, Egypt. Kathmandu Institute of Applied Sciences, Kathmandu, Nepal. Institute of Tropical Medicine Pedro Kouri, Havana, Cuba. Huan Jiang. BGI, Shenzhen, China. Firdausi Qadri. International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Dhaka, Bangladesh. National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani, India. On behalf of...
HEALTH
Nature.com

The myth of US energy independence

The Russia"“Ukraine crisis has exposed vulnerabilities in US energy security. The US may import only a small amount of Russian oil but it is tied to Russian energy via its participation in highly globalized supply chains. The world is feeling the economic and energy impacts of the Russian invasion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Human enterococcal isolates as reservoirs for macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin and other resistance genes

According to recent studies, the importance of MLS (macrolide-lincosamide-streptogramin) resistance phenotypes and genes in enterococci are reflected in the fact that they represent reservoirs of MLS resistance genes. The aim of this study was to investigate distribution of MLS resistance genes and phenotypes in community- and hospital-acquired enterococcal isolates and to determine their prevalence. The MLS resistance phenotypes (cMLSb, iMLSb, M/MSb, and L/LSa) were determined in 245 enterococcal isolates were characterized using the double-disc diffusion method. Specific primers were chosen from database sequences for detection of the MLS resistance genes (ermA, ermB, ermC, msrA/B, lnuA, lnuB, and lsaA) in 60 isolates of enterococci by end-point PCR. There was no linezolid-resistant enterococcal isolate. Only one vancomycin-resistant (0.6%) isolate was found and it occurred in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. The most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb (79.7% community- and 67.9% hospital-acquired). The most common identified MLS resistance genes among enterococcal isolates were lsaA (52.9% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired) and ermB (17.6% community- and 33.3% hospital-acquired). The most prevalent MLS gene combination was lnuA"‰+"‰lsaA (five enterococcal isolates). The ermB gene encoded cMLSb phenotype, and it was identified in only one isolate that displayed iMLSb resistance phenotype. Based on the results obtained, we can conclude that the most frequent MLS resistance phenotype among enterococcal isolates was cMLSb. Surprisingly, a vancomycin-resistant enterococcal isolate was identified in a community-acquired enterococcal isolate. This study shows that enterococci may represent a major reservoir of ermB, lsaA, and lnuA genes.
MLS
Nature.com

Effective hole conductivity in nitrogen-doped CVD-graphene by singlet oxygen treatment under photoactivation conditions

Nitrogen substitutional doping in the Ï€-basal plane of graphene has been used to modulate the material properties and in particular the transition from hole to electron conduction, thus enlarging the field of potential applications. Depending on the doping procedure, nitrogen moieties mainly include graphitic-N, combined with pyrrolic-N and pyridinic-N. However, pyridine and pyrrole configurations of nitrogen are predominantly introduced in monolayer graphene:N lattice as prepared by CVD. In this study, we investigate the possibility of employing pyridinic-nitrogen as a reactive site as well as activate a reactive center at the adjacent carbon atoms in the functionalized C"“N bonds, for additional post reaction like oxidation. Furthermore, the photocatalytic activity of the graphene:N surface in the production of singlet oxygen (1O2) is fully exploited for the oxidation of the graphene basal plane with the formation of pyridine N-oxide and pyridone structures, both having zwitterion forms with a strong p-doping effect. A sheet resistance value as low as 100 Î©/â–¡ is reported for a 3-layer stacked graphene:N film.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Metal-lifespan analysis shows scale of waste

You have full access to this article via your institution. Metals might be the foundation of the modern economy, but that doesn’t mean they stick around. A study looking at the economic lifetimes of 61 commercially used metals finds that more than half have a lifespan of less than 10 years. The research, published on 19 May in Nature Sustainability1, also shows that most of these metals end up being disposed of or lost in large quantities, rather than being recycled or reused.
ECONOMY

