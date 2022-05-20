ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Marine abundance and its prehistoric past in the Baltic

By Niklas Hausmann
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArising from Lewis et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-15621-1 (2020) In a recent article, Lewis et al.1 advance the hypothesis that an increase in the marine fertility of Danish waters from ca. 7600"‰cal BP onwards fuelled an intensification in the marine economy and a fourfold population increase in the later Mesolithic period....

