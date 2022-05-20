Fentanyl bill to strengthen drug penalities

TAMPA, Fla. - Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, it is also Boating Safety Week, and agencies like the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, and the US Coast Guard urge everyone to be safe on the water. The agencies...
TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
TAMPA, Fla. - State Representative Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has been chosen to lead Florida House Democrats both in the legislative chamber and at the ballot box. Her party holds 42 seats, compared to the Republicans 76. When it comes to legislation, Democrats have been forced to be either loud...
TAMPA, Fla. - For the last few days, the Florida National Guard has been conducting a multi-agency training exercise throughout Tampa Bay. Sunday, they focused their efforts on Channelside where they tested their ability to detect and identify threats from pharmaceutical-based agents. Pharmaceutical-based agents, like fentanyl, can be extremely dangerous...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Voting-rights groups went to the state Supreme Court on Monday as they try to keep alive the possibility of blocking a congressional redistricting plan that would make it harder to elect a Black U.S. House member this year in North Florida. The filing by attorneys for the...
The Texas shooting tragedy that took the lives of at least 21 Tuesday at an elementary school is forcing schools around Florida to be on high alert during the remaining few days of the school year. Heartbreak like this is all too familiar for many Florida families, especially those in...
BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service to six U.S. states., allowing customers to receive thousands of items at their homes in 30 minutes. The world’s largest retailer, which previously invested in the drone delivery company DroneUp, said Tuesday that it is widening its delivery service to 34 locations by the end of 2022, potentially reaching 4 million U.S. households.
State Representative Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has been chosen to lead Florida House Democrats both in the legislative chamber and at the ballot box. Her party holds 42 seats, compared to the Republicans 76.
During a press conference about a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Texas Gov. Abbott was passing the microphone to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick when former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke stood up to address the panel. He was escorted from the room.
MIAMI - Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said. The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday. They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet.
ORLANDO, Fla. - How much does it cost to own a home in Florida? Over $400,000. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Altamonte Springs recently sold for $450,000. A new survey finds that's just above the median sales price for a Florida home, which was $410,000 in April 2022 – a $13,000 increase from March 2022, and $73,000 more than April 2021, according to the latest market report from the Florida Realtors trade association.
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Public servants and critical workers across Florida now have more resources to buy their first home thanks to a new program announced by Governor Ron DeSantis Monday. The Florida Hometown Heroes Housing Program will give Floridians in more than 50 professions down payment assistance for their...
AUSTIN, Texas - During Wednesday’s press conference on the Texas school shooting, Beto O’Rourke interrupted Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials. "The time to stop the next shooting is right now, and you’re doing nothing," O’Rourke stood up shouting, moments after Abbott finished speaking. O’Rourke was quickly escorted out of the room.
Here in the Tampa Bay area, the school year is wrapping up. It's typically a celebratory time, but many are thinking about the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Locally, school districts are taking steps as a precaution.
Comments / 0