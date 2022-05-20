ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fentanyl bill to strengthen drug penalities

fox13news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis had a message for those dealing...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Three local counties see high levels of COVID-19 spread, experts say

TAMPA, Fla. - Parts of the Tampa Bay area are now showing high levels of COVID-19 spread, a leading expert at USF Health said Tuesday. According to Dr. Jason Salemi, who analyzes COVID-19 data in Florida for USF Health, the CDC typically updates its weekly map of community COVID-19 spread on Thursdays, indicating areas of low, medium and high rates of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox13news.com

State Representative from Tampa chosen to lead Florida House Democrats

TAMPA, Fla. - State Representative Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has been chosen to lead Florida House Democrats both in the legislative chamber and at the ballot box. Her party holds 42 seats, compared to the Republicans 76. When it comes to legislation, Democrats have been forced to be either loud...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida National Guard conducting multiagency preparedness exercise

TAMPA, Fla. - For the last few days, the Florida National Guard has been conducting a multi-agency training exercise throughout Tampa Bay. Sunday, they focused their efforts on Channelside where they tested their ability to detect and identify threats from pharmaceutical-based agents. Pharmaceutical-based agents, like fentanyl, can be extremely dangerous...
TAMPA, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Congressional redistricting fight goes to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Voting-rights groups went to the state Supreme Court on Monday as they try to keep alive the possibility of blocking a congressional redistricting plan that would make it harder to elect a Black U.S. House member this year in North Florida. The filing by attorneys for the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox13news.com

Walmart expands drone delivery service to 6 US states

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Walmart is expanding its drone delivery service to six U.S. states., allowing customers to receive thousands of items at their homes in 30 minutes. The world’s largest retailer, which previously invested in the drone delivery company DroneUp, said Tuesday that it is widening its delivery service to 34 locations by the end of 2022, potentially reaching 4 million U.S. households.
BENTONVILLE, AR
fox13news.com

Person
Ron Desantis
fox13news.com

2 separate groups of Cuban migrants land in South Florida within hours of each other

MIAMI - Two separate groups of migrants from Cuba landed in South Florida on Sunday, authorities said. The first group of 10 migrants made landfall in the Florida Keys early Sunday. They were taken into custody and are the subjects of an investigation, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a tweet.
MIAMI, FL
fox13news.com

Average home price in Florida rises to over $400,000, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How much does it cost to own a home in Florida? Over $400,000. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Altamonte Springs recently sold for $450,000. A new survey finds that's just above the median sales price for a Florida home, which was $410,000 in April 2022 – a $13,000 increase from March 2022, and $73,000 more than April 2021, according to the latest market report from the Florida Realtors trade association.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Bay Area schools respond following mass shooting

Here in the Tampa Bay area, the school year is wrapping up. It's typically a celebratory time, but many are thinking about the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Locally, school districts are taking steps as a precaution.
PUBLIC SAFETY

