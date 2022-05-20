ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, MI

Road rage incident leaves an innocent woman dead in Garden City

By Jenn Schanz
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
A road rage shooting led to a violent crash in Garden City Thursday evening.

It happened on Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street in front of Garden City High School.

Garden city police say the driver of a Dodge Ram was speeding down Middlebelt following the driver of an unknown SUV. Shots were fired from one of the vehicles at the other, according to investigators.

The Dodge Ram then slammed into the back of a Blue Sedan sending an innocent driver to the hospital.

Sources confirm that that driver—a woman— has died from her injuries.

Police are now looking for the SUV believed to be involved in the incident.

“Our initial responding officers located two vehicles at the scene. They had to the one driver and provide medical attention," Bruce Shippe with the Garden City Police Department said.

If you have any information that could help, contact the Garden City Police Department right away.

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ecorse family living in fear amid rise in violent crimes at apartment complex

ECORSE, Mich. – Families at an Ecorse apartment complex say they’re living in fear amid a rise in violent crimes at the complex. It wasn’t just the residents reaching out for help as a property management team is desperately trying to keep its residents safe. Seen in...
