Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT/1115 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Franklin and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Gulf. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT /1115 PM CDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT /712 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastpoint, Apalachicola, St George Island, Franklin, Creels, Hays Place, Beverly, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Green Point, Fort Gadsden, Bay City, Apalachicola Airport, Royal Bluff, Tilton, St George Island St Pk, Sumatra, Nine Mile, Owens Bridge and Morgan Place. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LIBERTY COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO