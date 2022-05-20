ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, GA

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 06:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-25 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT/1115 PM CDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following counties, in Big Bend Florida, Franklin and Liberty. In Panhandle Florida, Gulf. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM EDT /1115 PM CDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 812 PM EDT /712 PM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastpoint, Apalachicola, St George Island, Franklin, Creels, Hays Place, Beverly, Buck Siding, High Bluff, Green Point, Fort Gadsden, Bay City, Apalachicola Airport, Royal Bluff, Tilton, St George Island St Pk, Sumatra, Nine Mile, Owens Bridge and Morgan Place. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grady, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 12:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grady; Thomas The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Grady County in southwestern Georgia Northwestern Thomas County in south central Georgia * Until 130 PM EDT. * At 1249 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cairo, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Thomasville, Ochlocknee, Dawesville, Dillon, Pine Park, Pasco and Merrillville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRADY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Columbia; Hamilton; Suwannee The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Columbia County in northern Florida Northeastern Suwannee County in northern Florida Southeastern Hamilton County in northern Florida * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Springs, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include White Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bleckley, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Dodge, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bleckley; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Columbia; Dodge; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Lincoln; McDuffie; Montgomery; Pulaski; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Warren; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 263 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLECKLEY BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER COLUMBIA DODGE EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LINCOLN MCDUFFIE MONTGOMERY PULASKI RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TELFAIR TOOMBS TREUTLEN WARREN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILCOX WILKINSON
BLECKLEY COUNTY, GA

