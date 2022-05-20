Pets of the Week: Panda, Marsi & Charlie

Vincanne H. Rider, 88, of Annville passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at The Lebanon Valley Home in Annville. Born in Brandtsville, PA she was the daughter of the late Vincent Heisey and Ann E. (Hoover) Zagrojsky. Vincanne was a 1952 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School and completed 2 years of junior college. She worked as a legal secretary and was a member of Hill Lutheran Church in Cleona where she was a former member of the choir, Woman of the ELCA, Semper Fidelis Sunday school class, and a part-time secretary. Vincanne enjoyed knitting, reading, baking, gardening, and tending to her flowers. She played cards and Bananagrams and loved spending time with her family and friends and going to yard sales.

ANNVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO