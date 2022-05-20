ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Residents Invited to Safety Day in Uhrichsville

By Mary McClintock
wtuz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick McWilliams reporting – The Tuscarawas County Health Department is set to host their annual Safety Day this Saturday. Hosted in coordination with Safe Communities of Tuscarawas County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Buckles Buckeyes, and McDonald’s, the event will...

wtuz.com

Comments / 0

wtuz.com

New Phila Commends Service Worker Actions

Nick McWilliams reporting – The city of New Philadelphia recognized a trio of service workers for actions above and beyond their line of work. Triston Hunter, Mike Brinkley, and Donny Pettitt, who was unable to attend, received praise during the latest council session. Day told council that the workers...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

BCC Student Recognized By County Commissioner’s

Mary Alice Reporting – Deemed as a “National Champion” a Buckeye Career Center student earned another recognition at the local level. Enrolled in BCC’s Computer Technology/Network Systems program Xavier Pittman, from Claymont, placed at the Business Professional of America Leadership Conference (BPA), which was held in Dallas, Texas.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Mayor Wants More Resident Involvement at State Level

Nick McWilliams reporting – Expressing frustration with state government decisions, New Philadelphia Mayor Joel Day is urging residents to get more involved. Recently, the Ohio House introduced legislation that would bar municipalities from regulating short-term rentals like AirBNB’s, which would negate the city’s efforts to pass legislation giving them control of whether or not to allow those types of operations or making decisions on how they would operate.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Board for Nuisance Properties to be Assigned in New Phila

Nick McWilliams reporting – A board within the city of New Philadelphia will soon handle nuisance issues and abatement on properties in the city. Law Director Marvin Fete introduced legislation last year that was essentially a “three strikes and you’re out” provision, which would allow the city to charge nuisance properties for numerous safety services call.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Cynthia Mae Gribble – May 19, 2022

Cynthia Mae Gribble, age 61, of New Philadelphia, passed peacefully, Thursday, May 19, 2022, while surrounded by her family in her daughter’s Dover residence, following a period of declining health. Born on February 22, 1961, Cindy was the daughter of JoAnn Baus McCoy of Dover and the late Gerald...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Newcomerstown Man Competent for Arson-Related Trial

Nick McWilliams reporting – A Newcomerstown man who poured gasoline on his wife and lit a shed on fire has been deemed competent to stand trial. On September 21st, it’s alleged that 40-year old Ralph Hutzel Jr. struck his wife before dumping gasoline on her, then lighting a small structure on the family’s property on fire, before fleeing the scene and eventually being apprehended.
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Local WIC Office Discusses Formula Shortage

Nick McWilliams reporting – Amid nationwide shortages of infant formula, local specialists are offering tips and information. Many name-brand and commonly used formulas are missing from shelves, driven by supply chain issues, a massive recall from prominent producer Abbott Laboratories, and a factory shutdown have led to scarcity. Director...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Philip A. Elifritz – May 23, 2022

Philip A. Elifritz, 58, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Community Hospice Truman House. He was born on March 10, 1964 in Canton and was a son of the late John and Ruby Keener Elifritz. Philip was also preceded in death by four brothers and a sister. He was employed at Wayne Dalton, and in his spare time enjoyed watching NASCAR.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

New Phila Council Passes AFSCME Contract

Mary Alice Reporting – Council members made a decision, Monday evening, related to a contract for several employee units. Resolution 20-2022 was placed on the legislative agenda and council was asked to pass it on the first reading. This relates to three representing units that accepted a wage increase...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Grace Marie Simmers Long – January 20, 2022

Grace Marie Simmers Long, 74, of Strasburg passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the Hennis Care Centre at Bolivar. She was born on June 17, 1947, in Dover and was the daughter of the late C. Katherine Reardon Simmers. In addition to her mother, Grace was also preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Simmers, and Betty Simmers Douglass; and brother, Donald Simmers.
STRASBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00 a.m. where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was […]
PROSPECT, OH
News Break
Politics
whbc.com

Canton Man Sought in Weekend Assault Incident

Summit County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a 37-year old Canton man who they say was involved in the assault of a woman in a vehicle Sunday morning around 9:30. They say Adam RIchardson was a passenger in a car that was travelling on 224 at I77. He got into a fight with a 31-year old woman who was driving. That’s when deputies say he threatened her by saying “I will kill us both” and he grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and Richardson fled the scene. The woman was treated at the scene. Richardson faces charges of Felonious Assault and Criminal Damaging. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Akron for Burglary.
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim lying in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wtuz.com

Arthur W. “Bill” Gowins II – May 21, 2022

Arthur W. “Bill” Gowins II, 78, of Gnadenhutten died Saturday evening of May 21, 2022, at Community Hospice Truman House. Bill was born in Dennison on December 13, 1943, to the late Arthur W. I and Shirley (Miles) Gowins. He graduated in 1961 from Massillon High School where he was a member of the swim team. Then Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served his country. After the Navy, Bill earned his associate degree from Kent State, Tuscarawas Campus. In 1973, he attained his Funeral Director’s License and after working a few years in the field at various locations, he purchased the funeral home in Gnadenhutten where he spent thirty years serving his community.
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
WYTV.com

Locally-owned burger restaurant expanding

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman-based restaurant is opening its second location in Columbiana. Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening its new location in the fall or winter of 2022. The joint will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route...
COLUMBIANA, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Meijer experiencing 'payment processing' issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Grocery-chain Meijer is facing some payment processing issues. Several customers reported online that stores were facing issues paying with credit cards. A Grove City couple reached out to ABC6/FOX28 after they said their card was charged to its limit after shopping at Meijer on Saturday....
sciotopost.com

Update: Two Motorcycle Crash in Circleville with Injuries

CIRCLEVILLE – Around 11:45 a crash occured in the area of the Dairy Shed on US22 Eastbound the report came in as two motorcycles were down and several people were injured. Accoridng to law enforcement on the scene two people were unconscious and one injured. A helicopter was called in to transport injured to Grant Hosptial.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

