Residents Invited to Safety Day in Uhrichsville

Summit County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a 37-year old Canton man who they say was involved in the assault of a woman in a vehicle Sunday morning around 9:30. They say Adam RIchardson was a passenger in a car that was travelling on 224 at I77. He got into a fight with a 31-year old woman who was driving. That’s when deputies say he threatened her by saying “I will kill us both” and he grabbed the steering wheel. The vehicle struck a concrete barrier and Richardson fled the scene. The woman was treated at the scene. Richardson faces charges of Felonious Assault and Criminal Damaging. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Akron for Burglary.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO