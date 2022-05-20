Sartell Park Fundraising Drive Kick-Off Scheduled For Sunday

(KNSI) — History was made in Duluth on Saturday as the littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul was officially commissioned and entered into service. On a cool and rainy Saturday, a few hundred people, including Navy veterans and their families, lawmakers, and the ship’s crew, gathered at Duluth Seaway Port Authority to put the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul into service. Former deputy undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene, the ship’s sponsor, gave a rousing speech saying, “As a crew, you have already proven your strength and determination in getting ready for this momentous day. You prepared this ship to take her place in the fleet during challenging times. All eyes were on you as you continued to make this pathway.”

