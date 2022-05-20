ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowmass Village, CO

Blumenthal: Someone please let the dogs out

By Mel Blumenthal
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Snowmass Village Town Council appears to be back to their old nontransparent, secretive ways of dealing with the people’s business. Not long ago, the Basalt Town Council got caught doing the people’s business in executive sessions without giving adequate public notice of the matters they were discussing behind closed doors....

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Thanks to the Moores

Kudos to Tom and Carolyn Moore, and Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, for creating the conservation easement on the Moore property. For years now, as you drove along McLain Flats Road, the only house that looked like it belonged there was Tom and Carolyn’s. Thank you. Jim McPhee.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

City of Aspen moving into legislative process for STRs

Aspen City Council will hear an update today on its residential building moratorium and on Tuesday will consider the initial reading of new short-term rental regulations. A moratorium on residential development and STRs has been underway since the beginning of this year, and the city is beginning the next stage of the process — drafting legislation. Staff will visit council members regularly over the next month to discuss possible regulations. The residential development moratorium is set to expire on Aug. 8 and the end of the STR moratorium will follow on Sept. 30.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, May 25

Pitkin County’s public health department was notified by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment early this month of 118 cases of part- and full-time residents who had been tested for mercury in their blood between 2018-22, the county said Tuesday. Seventy-five individuals were found to have mercury...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

AVLT strives to protect 50,000 acres by 2032

In its recently published 10-year plan, Aspen Valley Land Trust lays out the organization’s ambitious goal of conserving 40,000-50,000 acres. AVLT was the first land trust in Colorado and, in its 55 years, has helped conserve 69 square miles of land from DeBeque to Aspen. The nonprofit also helped to form Pitkin County Open Space and Trails, which has become a key partner with a common mission.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snowmass Village, CO
City
Basalt, CO
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
State
Alaska State
Snowmass Village, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Basalt, CO
Government
City
Snowmass, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Aspen Daily News

Gentrification in Aspen

After learning about this issue in our human geography class with Aspen High School, a few of my classmates and I have noticed how gentrification is an increasingly urgent issue in Aspen. We decided to base our final project for this same class around the subject and want to reach out to our community for feedback on the issue.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Main Street mayhem

What kind of madness is it to remodel Main Street at Paepcke Park, getting rid of a designated turn lane and then reducing four lanes to three lanes to what — try and create total chaos twice a day by switching which lanes cars get to drive in? What distant consultant came up with this shining ridiculousness and did their cracker-jack degree come with a toy prize?
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen City Council hears final update on residential development moratorium

Monday was Aspen City Council’s final opportunity to give feedback and recommendations for a new ordinance amending the land-use code before the local moratorium on new residential development expires on June 8. During the work session, staff sought direction from council members before drafts of an ordinance get brought...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Skinner: It’s a green scene in Aspen

It’s getting easier to take a little of Aspen with you wherever you are. I like being able to read the local news and listen to the news, alerts and weather forecasts in real time on Aspen Public Radio wherever I go. It’s important to stay connected to the mothership.
ASPEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Basalt Town Council
Aspen Daily News

With goal of reforming Aspen attitude, Local Coffee House to stay course

Despite rumors circulating about the potential closure of Local Coffee House, the establishment is here to stay. And its endurance comes with a mission for the Aspen community. Co-founded and owned by the mother-daughter duo Candice Olson and Michaela Carpenter, the local coffee shop and eatery on East Cooper Avenue...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Child care in Aspen

OK, so let me get this straight, we are losing two child care centers in Aspen alone and none of these billionaires seem to care where children are taught? This is where you’d think trickle-down would prove its very existence. It is astonishing to me, that we hear more news about Doronin having his feelings hurt and suing to try and make new friends than we hear about our local preschools going under. Still not sure what Mr. Doronin is doing. You’d think he would be celebrating, but instead, he goes after a small local newspaper? He must have been a blast to hang out with growing up. He’s commandeering the ball, buying the parking lot, buying the street and then buying any person left over..
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Ask a broker: What can we expect this summer?

Question: The real estate market feels a little unpredictable right now. What can we expect for the upcoming summer season in Aspen?. Answer: If dog groomers are any indication as a barometer of summer activity, we are set for a packed summer in the Roaring Fork Valley. My deep intel...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen real estate snapshot, May 23

Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office website. This five-bedroom, 5,192-square-foot home is currently under construction but will feature a bold, modern design with open spaces. $12,125,000. Low. Snowmass Village. This one-bedroom, 644-square-foot...
ASPEN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Aspen Daily News

Obituary: Frances Teresa De Vaney

Frances Theresa De Vaney peacefully drew her last breath at Heritage Park in Carbondale, CO. on May 1, 2022 at age 92. Her daughter Kathy Rogo was by her side holding her hand. She will be remembered as a kind and loving mother and grandmother. Kathy convinced her to leave San Francisco where she was living at the time and come to Colorado in the early ‘90’s. She spent 5 years in Aspen, many people will remember her from the time she spent working at the Main Street Bakery. She was a very social person and everyone loved visiting with her. She also helped her daughter raise her young grandson Kevin. She became a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles FOE 184 and would volunteer and participate in the Ladies fundraisers along with her daughter. She retired and moved back to her home state of Massachusetts in 1994. She became a home health care provider and volunteered with her church in Huntington, MA. In 2015, Kathy brought her mother back to Aspen to be closer to family. She lived at Whitcomb Terrace Assisted Living in Aspen for 5 years and then transferred to Heritage Park in March of 2021. Both places gave Fran excellent and loving care. She is preceded in death by her ex-husband Charles P De Vaney in 2008 and first husband Louis Rogo in October 2021. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Rogo and grandchildren Kevin Rogo, Sarah Whiting, TJ Kaiser and her first cousin Ann Marie Card. Kathy and her kids will be getting together this spring or summer to sprinkle her ashes in her favorite place. Please feel free to post any pictures, memories and condolences at https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/memorials/frances-devaney/4933167/index.php.May she Rest in Peace.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Margo: You know it’s offseason midvalley when ...

• You spend Saturday night binge watching the Kardashians and cry real tears when Kim passes the bar exam. The truth is, offseason isn’t as pronounced in the midvalley as it is in Aspen since the Ferris wheel of suburbia just keeps spinning whether the lifts are running or not and the only real part-time residents are the bears and the Texans who live on the golf course at the Roaring Fork Club in the summertime.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Youths to find a voice with second songwriting camp

Carbondale singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and music teacher Natalie Spears is offering a summer songwriting camp for 10- to 13-year-olds in two sessions: July 18-22 and July 25-29 at The Launchpad in Carbondale. Spears said she hopes to “continue to empower kids to find their creative voice” in her second year of...
CARBONDALE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs High School sends off senior class

Despite an ominous weather forecast, Glenwood Springs High School opted to host its graduation ceremony outdoors at Stubler Memorial Field on Saturday. The school was rewarded with blue skies and light jacket weather as it sent off the Class of 2022 with parents, family and friends switching places with the students, looking up at the graduates in the grandstand from the field. The school set up a covered tent with a heater just in case, but it went unused.
Aspen Daily News

Aspen freshman bests field in Alamosa as Skiers finish third at regionals

Aspen freshman Lenna Persson was starting to feel the second and third places adding up. She had secured a first place in the season — in a junior varsity tournament. Other than that, it was a line of seconds and thirds — with an outlying fifth — against 4A and 5A competition. But entering 3A regionals on Tuesday, she was ready for a change.
Aspen Daily News

Basalt places sixth in girls track and field state championships

For Basalt’s girls competing at the Colorado track and field state championships, a full-day postponement because of weather just meant fresher legs. Basalt, with a core of juniors Katelyn Maley, Ava Lane and Vanessa Bryant and sophomore Jacey Read, placed sixth in the girls 3A bracket, just a lone point out of fifth place and nine behind fourth. Maley added another state championship to her collection, carrying three already into the meet. On the boys side, seniors Marlon Nelson and Gavin Webb added a couple of points in field events.
BASALT, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy