Nebraska State

From drought to saturation, Nebraska farmer dealing with adverse planting conditions

By Kellan Heavican Brownfield Ag Network
norfolkneradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Eastern Nebraska farmer says planting is once again on pause from wet conditions. Quentin Connealy grows corn and soybeans along the Missouri River near Tekamah and says he’s had to face adverse conditions. “It’s crazy how fast it changes where we in a...

www.norfolkneradio.com

