ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamesa, TX

Suspect in custody after ‘potential terroristic threat’ at Lamesa ISD

By Caitlyn Rooney
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SJVxL_0fkb9uI900

LAMESA, Texas — Due to a “potential terroristic threat” the Lamesa Independent School District said the last day of school was cancelled for all campuses on Friday, May 20.

Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson wrote in a Facebook post late Thursday night that a suspect was in custody, and there was “no longer an active threat at this time.” He also said the investigation was ongoing.

According to a social media post , Lamesa ISD said senior activities, including graduation, would continue as scheduled.

The district said the Lamesa Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers would be vigilant around campus Friday and during graduation ceremonies.

Lamesa ISD said they’re acting out of an abundance of caution, and the safety of students is top priority.

This is a developing story. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lamesa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Lamesa, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate store burglary

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Police need your help identifying the suspect seen in this photo, who officers say broke into a local business and stole several items. Odessa Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at 610 N. County Rd West at Envios Mi Tierra in the early morning […]
ODESSA, TX
KCBD

2 injured, 1 seriously in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Central Lubbock Monday afternoon. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 50th and Belmont Ave. Police say a man was following 23-year-old Emily Whiteley in a car when he started shooting at her. Whiteley...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of kidnapping, assaulting girlfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A woman was arrested over the weekend after police said she kidnapped her girlfriend and assaulted her multiple times. Zion Niblett, 23, has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:00 a.m. on May 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Renew North Park Apartments at […]
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terroristic Threat#Violent Crime#Everythinglubbock Com
ABC Big 2 News

Mom charged after leaving kids home alone

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she left her young children home alone for at least 45 minutes. 38-year-old Juliet Uhegbu is facing two counts of Child Abandonment/Endangerment. According to an affidavit, on May 19, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a “glass break” alarm […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit Police Department respond to a shooting

KERMIT, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man in the neck. According to Kermit Police Department, the shooting took place on May 15th, 2022. Officers were sent to the 500 Block of South Polar where they discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the neck. The […]
KERMIT, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD: Teenager dies after being struck by vehicle on 50th Street Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday evening collision in Central Lubbock that left a 14-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 1900 block of 50th Street at...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: Parents charged with murder in death of Midland infant

Editor’s Note: Earlier this week we spoke with the infant’s father. At that time, he identified the baby by name, shared photos with us, and said he wanted to talk about the events leading up to her death. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The parents of a baby found unresponsive last week have been arrested in connection […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ex-employee arrested in copper wire, tool theft

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a building owned by his former employee and stole thousands of dollars worth of tools and copper wire. Carlos Chavez, 22, has been charged with burglary and theft.  According to an affidavit, on March 23, a deputy […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy