Suspect in custody after ‘potential terroristic threat’ at Lamesa ISD

LAMESA, Texas — Due to a “potential terroristic threat” the Lamesa Independent School District said the last day of school was cancelled for all campuses on Friday, May 20.

Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson wrote in a Facebook post late Thursday night that a suspect was in custody, and there was “no longer an active threat at this time.” He also said the investigation was ongoing.

According to a social media post , Lamesa ISD said senior activities, including graduation, would continue as scheduled.

The district said the Lamesa Police Department, the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office and school resource officers would be vigilant around campus Friday and during graduation ceremonies.

Lamesa ISD said they’re acting out of an abundance of caution, and the safety of students is top priority.

This is a developing story. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police and the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office for more details. Check back for updates.

