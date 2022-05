A Roseburg woman was jailed for harassment following an alleged incident early Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 4:00 a.m. the victim was working in the 300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 38-year old suspect was not sober and thought the man was stalking her so ran up to him, poked him in the eye and ran away. The suspect was located a short time later and was taken to jail. She was released on Monday.

