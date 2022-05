PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Another product is on the recall list in connection with a major recall of Jif peanut butter for possible salmonella contamination.Cargill is recalling several products sold in-store and online - including chocolate-covered peanut butter Ritz crackers and peanut butter meltaways. All of them contain the recalled peanut butter. Here is a list from the FDA of what to look for:K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. BoxLot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. BoxLot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022K120D...

