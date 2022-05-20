What 'demand destruction' means and how it fits into our investment strategy

While the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) for America Act was passed in January 2021, Congress has yet to agree on a bill that would appropriate resources for its various programs, despite bipartisan support for expanding domestic chip manufacturing capacity. "It is a huge national security issue and...
Oil prices were little changed on Monday, settling just slightly higher as worries over a possible recession vied with an outlook for higher fuel demand with the upcoming U.S. summer driving season and Shanghai's plans to reopen after a two-month coronavirus lockdown. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up...
TOKYO — As U.S. President Joe Biden visits Japan and South Korea, the three countries are looking for common ground on the world stage. One place they're finding it is semiconductors. A first stop for Biden on his first swing through Asia as president was a Samsung factory in...
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index closed Monday's trading down more than 26% year-to-date, and the Dow Jones U.S. tech sector has also shed more than 26%. The sudden downturn for high-growth tech stocks – widely seen as overvalued at the market peak in late 2021 – has led some commentators to voice concerns about a tech-driven crash akin to that of the "dotcom bubble" bursting in 1999/2000.
Veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger says Washington and Beijing must seek to avoid putting Taiwan at the center of their tense diplomatic relationship. His comments come shortly after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would be prepared to intervene militarily if China invaded the democratic, self-governed island. Speaking at the...
In Francesco Starace's opinion, change is coming to Europe, where the EU has said it wants to be carbon neutral by 2050. Russia was the biggest supplier of petroleum oils and natural gas to the EU last year, according to Eurostat. "You can produce electricity better, cheaper, without using gas,"...
The tech exec said every large nation is currently evaluating its offensive and defensive abilities. Karp added that he believes there is a 20-30% chance of a nuclear war taking place in the long term. It's worth noting that Palantir stands to benefit if everyone thinks a nuclear war on...
"Consumers are in good shape, not overleveraged," Moynihan, CEO of the second biggest U.S. bank by assets, told Bloomberg Television from Davos, Switzerland. The bank's customers have checking and savings accounts that are still larger than before the pandemic and are spending 10% more so far in May than the year-earlier period, he said.
The Biden administration will ban Russia's government from paying bondholders through American banks starting Wednesday morning. The move increases the odds that Russia will default on its outstanding debt. It is the latest sanction against that country by the United States in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Biden...
Russia is a dominant player in global supply chains of nuclear reactor technology, as is detailed by a new paper published Monday from Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy. There were 439 nuclear reactors in operation around the globe in 2021, and 38 of them were in Russia, an...
China is building a bridge across a lake in Ladakh on China's Himalayan border with India — a move condemned by the Indian government, which called it an "illegal construction." China and India have tens of thousands of troops massed on the border despite 15 rounds of talks to...
Beijing would only use force as the "last resort" for Taiwan reunification, said Zhou Bo, now a senior fellow at Tsinghua University's Center for International Strategy and Security Studies. "We have the most sincere wishes to be reunited with our compatriots in Taiwan through peaceful means," Zhou said. On Monday,...
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "worth nothing," European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said. Lagarde said she thinks crypto should be regulated to protect inexperienced investors. Her comments come at a time of heightened regulatory scrutiny of the crypto market. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde thinks cryptocurrencies aren't worth...
S4 Capital Founder and Executive Chairman Martin Sorrell discusses the outlook for the global economy in light of the war in Ukraine. He says the era of pure globalization is over, as businesses shift to a localized, deglobalized structure.
Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and Investing Club, often says "there's always a bull market somewhere" — a reminder that good investing opportunities always exist in the stock market, even when it's down. This is true even in a recession, Cramer says, which is an extended downturn...
Michael Contopoulos, Richard Bernstein Advisors, breaks down the Fed minutes and the market reaction. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Karen Finerman, Tim Seymour and Guy Adami.
What are the best strategies and how can today’s technologies help achieve more immediate reductions in carbon footprints? We discuss with We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce, Dana Gas Group CEO Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, McKinsey Sustainability Senior Partner and Co-Leader Dickon Pinner and illycaffè chairman and Regenerative Society Foundation co-chair Andrea Illy.
I always tell people that real estate has the potential to be a great investment. But getting started can be daunting. As a real estate investor of eight years, I've found that the key is to take small steps. When I first began investing at age 23, I set a modest goal to make a bit of extra money on top of my engineering salary with one or two rental properties.
Stocks fell on Tuesday as investors returned to dumping stocks on fears of a recession following a brief sell-off reprieve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275 points, or 0.86%. The S&P 500 lost about 1.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.2%. The selling was broad on Tuesday with...
