ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

KULR8
 5 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Through this...

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 610 FPUS55 KGGW 241503. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Wednesday. .REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming. mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early. in the afternoon. A chance of...
GLASGOW, MT
KULR8

Liz Cheney tests positive for COVID-19

WYOMONG - Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney has tested positive for COVID-19. Cheney released the following statement in a release from her office:. "While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC's guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack."
WYOMING STATE
KULR8

Texas school shooting

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glasgow, MT
State
Montana State
KULR8

Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy