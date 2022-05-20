MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WYOMONG - Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney has tested positive for COVID-19. Cheney released the following statement in a release from her office:. "While I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I received a positive test result for COVID-19 early Wednesday morning. I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will follow the CDC's guidance as I continue to work on behalf of the people of Wyoming. I continue to pray for the people of Uvalde, TX, especially the mothers and fathers who have lost their little children in this horrific attack."

WYOMING STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO