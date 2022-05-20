ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Ancient poop contains new clues about feasts eaten at the construction of Stonehenge more than 4,500 years ago

By Marianne Guenot
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrvrt_0fkb8ymq00
An illustration of prehistoric people cooking in Durrington Walls (left) seen next to a parasite egg (right) found in preserved feces found near the site.

English Heritage/Evilena Anastasiou/University of Cambridge/Insider

  • Scientists analyzed the feces of humans who are thought to have built Stonehenge.
  • It was found in a nearby settlement where workers marked the construction with lavish parties.
  • The finding gives clues about what happened during those celebrations, scientists told Insider.

Prehistoric poop from 4,500 years ago has provided new clues about the ritual celebrations that took place during the construction of Stonehenge, scientists say.

Researchers analyzed coprolites — partially fossilized feces — left by humans at he Durrington Walls settlement, where humans are thought to have stayed during the construction of the massive stone monument in southern England.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Parasitology on Friday , was the first to show that the workers ate raw animal — internal organs — during lavish ceremonial feasts that took place to mark the construction of Stonehenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BoKg5_0fkb8ymq00
People celebrating the Summer Solstice at Stonehenge on June 21, 2021

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images)

Durrington Walls: Stonehenge's prehistoric party town

Archeologists think that the Durrington Walls site, found about 1.7 miles from Stonehenge, was the center for ritual celebrations that took place during the construction of the stone circle in 2,500 B.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7oIj_0fkb8ymq00
The Durrington Walls archaeological site is about 1.7 miles from Stonehenge.

Google Earth/Insider

Evidence suggests that for a period of 10 to 50 years neolithic humans came from all corners of England during the winter months to help build the stone monument.

"They didn't seem to live there continuously. They lived in southern Britain, they farmed their crops in the summer. And then they came to Durrington walls in the winter to not only put Stonehenge together but also to hold religious festivals there," study lead author Piers Mitchell from Cambridge's Department of Archaeology told Insider.

The settlement was made up of hundreds of wood and chalk houses surrounded by three huge ceremonial structures out of wood pillars.

"To anybody at that time, Durrington Walls would've looked more impressive than Stonehenge," Michael Parker Pearson, a lead archaeologist on the Durrington Walls excavation site and an author of the study, told Insider. "It would've looked spectacular"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucI81_0fkb8ymq00
An illustration shows the wooden structure seen at Durrington walls around 2500 BC.

English Heritage/Peter Lorimer

These massive gatherings were marked by lavish feasts. Pigs and cows were roasted on spits over roaring fires.

Evidence suggests pigs were shot with arrows instead of being butchered. This could mean there were sporting games, demonstrations of strength or coming-of-age ceremonies there, said Susan Greaney an English heritage archaeologist who works on Stonehenge and wasn't involved in the study.

The food was so plentiful that bones were discarded onto rubbish heaps with meat still attached and leftovers were given to dogs to eat, Parker Pearson said

"This is a sort of meat fest extravaganza," he said. "It's a sort of party-based consumer site, which is obviously a massive magnet for people to come from many, many miles away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYldk_0fkb8ymq00
An illustration of Durrington Walls circa 2500 BC

English Heritage/Peter Lorimer

Uncovering the menu

"Until we did this study, no one had any idea if they were eating offal or not," Mitchell said.

Evidence of culinary practices from prehistoric times is rare. Food tends to disintegrate over time, but parasite eggs can provide vital clues into the lifestyle of humans who left no written records.

Five of the coprolites, one of which was found to be human and the rest from dogs, contained the eggs of parasitic worms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySuRz_0fkb8ymq00
Human coprolite (preserved human faeces) from Durrington Walls.

Lisa-Marie Shillito

The parasites that were in the human feces would have come from the raw organs of infected animals, Mitchell said.

"We knew that they were eating pigs and cattle, so it's not surprising that they were eating every part of the animal," Greaney said. "But it's the first time we've got evidence for that," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2E0S_0fkb8ymq00
Scientists spotted these parasite eggs in the prehistoric feces found at Durrington Walls. The black bar represent 20 micrometers.

Evilena Anastasiou/University of Cambridge

The dog poop also had traces of freshwater fish parasites. This could be evidence that the dog traveled from an area of England where there were lakes.

This was also unexpected because archaeologists believe eating fish was taboo around this time, maybe because people put their cremated dead into rivers, Greaney said.

"It's a bit of a leap to go from like one dog eating one fish to saying that people were fishing," she said. "But it does raise interesting questions about that."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

A Man Knocked Down His Basement Wall, Discovering Ancient Underground City That Housed 20,000 People

In 1963, a man in the Nevşehir Province of Turkey knocked down a wall in his basement and ended up discovering a gigantic underground city. The man (not named in reports from the time) sledgehammered his wall and found a tunnel behind it, and beyond that, more tunnels. Exploration would later reveal it was an underground city up to 18 stories deep, complete with chapels, schools, and stables.
WORLD
Vice

Melting Glacier Reveals Nearly Two Dozen Huge Ancient Sea Creature Fossils

A melting glacier in Patagonia made way for Chilean researchers to unearth the country’s first complete ichthyosaur, and nearly two dozen other fossils. A team of researchers at the University of Magallanes (UMAG) led an expedition to the Tyndall Glacier in Chilean Patagonia in March and April to find the remains of a four meter long ancient marine reptile. Female and pregnant with a few embryos still nestled among her remains, the fossil was dug back up after first being discovered in 2009 by the lead of the same team, Dr. Judith Pardo-Pérez, associate professor at UMAG.
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Archaeologists Have Unearthed the 4,300-Year-Old Tomb of an Ancient Egyptian Dignitary

Click here to read the full article. The tomb of an ancient Egyptian official who would have been responsible for secret documents in the royal chancellery was discovered in the ancient Egyptian necropolis Saqqara, the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw said in a statement last week. Expanding on an earlier excavation, the team discovered the tomb while digging within a dry moat that encircles the larger Step Pyramid of Djoser, a complex built for the late pharaoh who ruled from approximately 2630 BCE–11 BCE. There, archaeologists uncovered the tomb’s decorated entrance facade, including hieroglyphic inscriptions, rough paintings,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poop#Stonehenge#500 Years#Feces#English#The Summer Solstice
ohmymag.co.uk

Ship lost on Bermuda Triangle mysteriously reappears after 90 years

The Bermuda Triangle is one of the few things on earth that still remains a mystery. Several unexplainable incidents have taken place at the Bermuda Triangle. The recent mystery of the lost ship that reappeared after 90 years is also one of them. Thecargo ship SS Cotopaxi, built in 1918, was launched only a short time later. In 1925, it disappeared without a trace in the notorious Bermuda Triangle. After more than 90 years, the ship suddenly reappeared.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
TheConversationAU

Honeybees join humans as the only known animals that can tell the difference between odd and even numbers

“Two, four, six, eight; bog in, don’t wait”. As children, we learn numbers can either be even or odd. And there are many ways to categorise numbers as even or odd. We may memorise the rule that numbers ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 are odd while numbers ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 are even. Or we may divide a number by 2 – where any whole number outcome means the number is even, otherwise it must be odd. Similarly, when dealing with real-world objects we can use pairing. If we have an unpaired element left...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
The US Sun

Transfer of life between planets now possible after confirmed impact of first interstellar object on Earth, expert says

THE US government's seal of approval of a Harvard professor's finding opens the door for the possibility that life from another galaxy reached earth in 2014. An object crashed with the energy force equivalent to a percentage of the Hiroshima bomb into the Bismarck Sea off the coast of Papa New Guinea, well-respected Harvard professor Dr Avi Loeb said.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Archaeology
CNET

The Alien Invasion of Antarctica Is Only Just Beginning

At the bottom of the stairwell leading to deck five, an alien lies upturned on green nonslip flooring. If you get close enough, you can see one of its six legs twitching and one of its translucent wings crushed to pieces. Unlike the throng of Antarctic expeditioners aboard the RSV Nuyina, Australia's newest icebreaking ship, it hasn't cleared customs.
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Are About to Make a Massive Announcement About Something in The Milky Way

Update (12 May 2022): The big day of the announcement is today! Make sure to check back to ScienceAlert's home page for a live blog of the press conference at roughly 08:40 am EDT, or 12:40 UTC. Read below on what we think we can expect. Original (29 April 2022): In two weeks' time, the European Southern Observatory (ESO) is going to present the world with new information about our Milky Way. It's anyone's guess what the announcement will be, but based on what we know of their recent efforts, there's reason to get excited – the results being presented are from the Event...
ASTRONOMY
The US Sun

Hidden Ancient Egyptian temple discovered with ‘spectacular painted ceiling’ reveals secrets behind religion and gods

RESEARCHERS have discovered "spectacular" ceiling frescoes that were previously hidden in an ancient Egyptian temple. A joint German/Egyptian archaeological mission has revealed the original colors and patterns within the Temple of Khnum at Esna in Upper Egypt. The uncovered relief images in the central section of the ceiling depict the...
RELIGION
Business Insider

Business Insider

502K+
Followers
32K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy