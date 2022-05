This story was originally published by Vera. Sullivan County, a shade under 160,000 people and tucked in the Appalachian Mountains of northwest Tennessee, is poor and mostly rural. It has a jail incarceration rate that is double the statewide average. In the last few years, hospitals across Tennessee have been shuttered, the majority in rural communities. In 2018, for example, the trauma center and NICU in Sullivan County closed. Meanwhile, the county spent more than $10.1 million—17% of its total budget—on its three local jails in fiscal year 2019. And in 2020, county commissioners approved $80 million in municipal bond debt to expand one of them.

