Boil water notice rescinded for area in Lutz

Hillsborough County said a precautionary boil water notice is no longer in place for a portion of Lutz. The notice was issued Friday morning and was rescinded Sunday morning.

Officials said water service to the area was temporarily interrupted at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after a contractor damaged a 12-inch water main line.

Impacted area:

Dale Mabry Highway to the east, Roseate Drive (the Hillsborough County and Pasco County line) to the north, Lutz Lake Fern Road to the south, and the Suncoast Parkway to the west.

WFTS