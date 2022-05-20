ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lutz, FL

Boil water notice rescinded for area in Lutz

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PfPf_0fkb7s1l00

Hillsborough County said a precautionary boil water notice is no longer in place for a portion of Lutz. The notice was issued Friday morning and was rescinded Sunday morning.

Officials said water service to the area was temporarily interrupted at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after a contractor damaged a 12-inch water main line.

Impacted area:

Dale Mabry Highway to the east, Roseate Drive (the Hillsborough County and Pasco County line) to the north, Lutz Lake Fern Road to the south, and the Suncoast Parkway to the west.

WFTS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lake, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
City
Lutz, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Service#County Line#Hillsborough
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy