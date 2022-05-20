Melvin Kellar Hutton

BRISTOL, VA - Moses Maxwell Ison, 33 of Bristol, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Sister Lisa Cole officiating. Music will be provided by Faith Promise Church. Military Graveside service will be at Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Military honors will be by American Legion and VA National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Gray, William Ison and others to be selected.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO