Theater & Dance

Best New Tracks: Quavo x Takeoff, Logic x DJ DRAMA and More

hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by releases from Quavo and Takeoff as Unc and Phew, and Logic and DJ DRAMA, who dropped the singles “HOTEL LOBBY” and...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Kendrick Lamar Becomes Seventh Artist in History to Debut Four Songs on Top 10 Simultaneously

Kendrick Lamar has made history as only the seventh artist to debut four songs on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 chart simultaneously. According to Billboard, that list is led by “N95” at No. 3 with 37.2 million streams, 942,000 airplay audience impressions 2,300 sold, followed by “Die Hard” featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer at No. 5 with 27 million streams and 2.4 million airplay audience impressions, “Silent Hill” featuring Kodak Black at No. 7 with 26.5 million streams and “United in Grief” at No. 8 with 25 million streams.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' Logs Biggest Debut Week of 2022 So Far

Kendrick Lamar is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 as Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers earns a total of 295,500 equivalent album units in its first week. According to Billboard, the double album’s total includes 258,500 in streaming equivalent album units (343.02 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 35,500 in album sales and 1,500 in track equivalent album units. The record officially set a series of new records, including the biggest debut week of 2022 so far, the biggest week by equivalent album units since November 2021, the largest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album this year so far and the largest sales week for a digital album in 2022. This marks K-Dot’s fourth No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

A Lil' Kim Biopic Is Currently in the Works

Lil’ Kim recently confirmed that she has a new biopic on the way and will be arriving later this year. In a conversation with the New York Post, Lil’ Kim said that her life story is about to hit the big screens, revealing that her forthcoming biographical flick is “absolutely” on the way. The Brooklyn rapper also said that she plans to release the film in tandem with her upcoming memoir, set to hit bookshelves sometime this year. The book is said to feature intimated details between Lil’ Kim and Biggie, whom she shared a passionate relationship with at the time he was still married to Fait Evans. Kim alludes, “Oh my God, everyone’s gonna know things that they’ve never known.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Rick Ross Is Dropping Two Albums This Summer

Rick Ross has an exciting summer for fans as he has announced that he will be dropping two albums in the coming months. In a recent cover story with HotNewHipHop, the Biggest Boss confirmed that the formal announcement and the title of his projects will be revealed very soon. He also opened up about going independent after parting ways with Epic Records, stating that he’s still in-demand even without the backing of a major label. “I got huge offers on the table right now. Huge huge offers. Conversation with Def Jam. Everybody,” Ross shared. “Everybody wants to be in business with Ricky Rozay. They know when Ricky Rozay wants to make music, I make the best music. When I want huge collaborations it’s easy. I don’t even gotta text n****s. I can have my homies DM a n***a.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Brandy Sends Shots at Jack Harlow With "First Class" Freestyle

Making good on her promise, R&B figure Brandy recently released a freestyle over Jack Harlow‘s “First Class” single. Throughout the take on the popular track released on Hot 97, Brandy boasts about her accomplishments and delivers shots at Harlow. The not-so-subtle jabs serve as a response to Harlow admitting that he did not know that Brandy and Ray J were siblings.
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
hypebeast.com

On-Foot View of J Balvin's Air Jordan 2 Collaboration

Sneaker brands nowadays are on an all-out foot race to align with the biggest music artists to promote collaborative projects, and Jordan Brand is certainly one imprint that is flourishing in this category. Its roster currently holds global icons such as Travis Scott, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, the latter of which will be expanding his range with a fresh Air Jordan 2 makeup this year.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Travis Scott Releases an Exclusive Air Max 1 "Wheat" Colorway

Whether you feel it’s too soon or not, Travis Scott has made his way back into the spotlight. One of Houston’s biggest artists has been on a much-needed hiatus after his unfortunate Astroworld Festival that quickly morphed from a rager to a fatal disaster and has made a commitment to heal his community and work towards providing safer concert experiences in the future. With that, his product initiatives have kicked back into gear, and the latest is a surprise release for his.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Daily Paper and Beats Unite for '90s Graffiti-Inspired Studio Buds

After a run of collaborations including releases with Paria Farzaneh, Kerwin Frost and Stüssy earlier this year, Beats has now unveiled a new project alongside Daily Paper. Focusing on the Studio Buds, Daily Paper has taken inspiration from New York’s ’80s and ’90s hip-hop and graffiti scene.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Pre-Spring 2023 Explores Coming of Age

Has unveiled its new Pre-Spring 2023 menswear collection that channels the creative vision of the late Virgil Abloh. Thematically conceived by Abloh before his passing, the new Louis Vuitton creative team brought to life his vision of exploring boyhood through music. By looking at one’s musical journey, the new collection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' Set To Earn Largest Debut Week With 450-500K Units

Harry Styles‘ latest studio album Harry’s House is projected to log the biggest debut week of 2022 so far. According to HITS Daily Double, the record is looking to open at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with a total of 450,000 to 500,000 units. If the forecasts are correct, Harry’s House will set the record for the largest debut week of 2022 so far — dethroning Kendrick Lamar‘s short-lived reign with Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, which opened with 295,500 equivalent album units.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Latest Awake NY x Crocs Collaboration Is an Ode To Present Day Artisans

Awake NY has joined forces with Crocs for a collaboration dedicated to present day artisans, craftspeople and makers. Both brands have taken inspiration from local artists who have found joy in working in the studio to create. As a service to the New York creative community, Awake NY pays tribute to some of the city’s local artists including Brooklyn Clay Industries, Brooklyn Blooms and Processa. Brooklyn Clay Industries is founded by Reuben King, a New York transplant and Dominica native. The ceramic studio offers a space for people to create through ongoing classes, programs and internships. Brooklyn Blooms is founded by LaParis Phillips, a floral boutique inspired by fashion, art and individuality. Processa is founded by Kiara Cristina Ventura and Kameron Austin Robinson and focuses on highlighting the work and narratives of young artists of color.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Diddy Details Influence of JAY-Z, Says He "Filled" Tupac and Biggie's Shoes After Their Deaths

JAY-Z and Diddy celebrated The Notorious B.I.G.‘s 50th birthday over the weekend in conversation on Twitter Spaces. May 21st would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday. The legendary rapper died in March 1997 after he was tragically shot in Los Angeles. Months prior to his death, the world and the hip-hop community suffered another loss with the murder of Tupac Shakur. Having lost two iconic MCs in the span of less than a year, rap music saw a devastating blow to the industry. On Twitter Spaces hosted by TIDAL, JAY-Z was joined by Diddy, Fat Joe and others to speak about the influence of Biggie Smalls. Hov shared, “As far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward that’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward.” He added that the loss of both Tupac and Biggie was felt across the industry and spoke about the effects of their death,
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

'Halo' Co-creator Is "Confused" With Paramount+'s Plot Changes to the Show

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has some words regarding Paramount+‘s TV adaptation of his video game. Earlier last week, Lehto took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the Halo TV show, commenting on how Paramount+’s plot has strayed far away from the original storyline of his characters. Between the years 1997 to 2012, Lehto worked at Halo‘s original franchise developer Bungie and was involved in the growth from the game as both its creative director and 3D artist. In a response to a fan comment who expressed their dislike for the new TV show adaptation, Lehto responded that he too was disappointed in the show, “I’m not sure where the inspiration for the show comes from now.” He even went as far as saying that the show was “not the Halo I made.”
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

‘Squid Game’ Creator Developing New Satirical Series Based on His Experience of Becoming an Overnight Hit

Squid Game was unarguably one of most popular TV shows in 2021 and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is timid about being a victim of his success. During an interview with Deadline, Hwang revealed that he is developing three new shows — Squid Game season two, a feature film a novel inspired by respected Italian essayist Umberto Eco with the working title Killing Old Man’s Club and a satirical series reflecting Squid Game’s overnight success, currently entitled The Best Show on the Planet. “Season 1’s success has given me an immense amount of pressure and I am having nightmares about the reception for Season 2 not being so good,” he told Deadline.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Ms. Marvel' Trailer Spotlights Kamal Khan's Superpowers

Gearing up for the introduction of Marvel‘s first Muslim superhero on Disney+, the studio has released a new trailer for Ms. Marvel. The new trailer sees Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey wield her superhuman abilities. Audiences can see the moment where Khan transforms from a teenager to a superhero and subsequently, the immediate effects it has on her life. The trailer provides a detailed snippet of her adjustment to superhero life, from her obsession with Captain Marvel to how she uses her powers.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Samuel L. Jackson To Star Alongside Chris Pratt in 'Garfield' Movie

Samuel L. Jackson is joining Chris Pratt in the upcoming animated Garfield movie. According to reports, the revered actor will be bringing a brand new character life: Vic, Garfield’s father. Pratt will be taking on the role of the titular character and the film will be directed by Mark Dindal of Chicken Little, while David Reynolds of Finding Nemo fame will be responsible for the script.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Takashi Murakami Presents 'Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow' at The Broad

Showcasing the artist’s monumental 82-foot-wide painting. Following his exhibition at the Gagosian featuring new NFT artworks, Takashi Murakami now travels to Los Angeles for his first solo exhibition at The Broad, showcasing 18 works created throughout his storied career. Highlighting the collection are Murakami’s 82-foot-wide In the Land of the Dead, Stepping on the Tail of a Rainbow painting which the artist considers one of his best works, and the 1999 sculpture DOB in the Strange Forest (Blue DOB), featuring Murakami’s DOB character immersed in a field of psychedelic mushrooms.
LOS ANGELES, CA

