Best New Tracks: Quavo x Takeoff, Logic x DJ DRAMA and More

Kendrick Lamar is opening this week’s Billboard 200 at No. 1 as Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers earns a total of 295,500 equivalent album units in its first week. According to Billboard, the double album’s total includes 258,500 in streaming equivalent album units (343.02 million on-demand streams of the tracks), 35,500 in album sales and 1,500 in track equivalent album units. The record officially set a series of new records, including the biggest debut week of 2022 so far, the biggest week by equivalent album units since November 2021, the largest streaming week for an R&B/hip-hop album this year so far and the largest sales week for a digital album in 2022. This marks K-Dot’s fourth No. 1 entry on the Billboard 200.
