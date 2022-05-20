Best New Tracks: Quavo x Takeoff, Logic x DJ DRAMA and More

JAY-Z and Diddy celebrated The Notorious B.I.G.‘s 50th birthday over the weekend in conversation on Twitter Spaces. May 21st would have been Biggie’s 50th birthday. The legendary rapper died in March 1997 after he was tragically shot in Los Angeles. Months prior to his death, the world and the hip-hop community suffered another loss with the murder of Tupac Shakur. Having lost two iconic MCs in the span of less than a year, rap music saw a devastating blow to the industry. On Twitter Spaces hosted by TIDAL, JAY-Z was joined by Diddy, Fat Joe and others to speak about the influence of Biggie Smalls. Hov shared, “As far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward that’s just me being a student of the game and loving the game and loving the culture and wanting to push the culture forward.” He added that the loss of both Tupac and Biggie was felt across the industry and spoke about the effects of their death,

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO