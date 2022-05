Velma Anderson Vicars, 86, was with her family when she passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness. Velma was born in Pulaski, Virginia to parents, Stella and Virgil Anderson (a United Methodist Minister), who raised her to spend her life serving and caring for her extensive family as well as the wider community. She was the absolute model of a preacher’s kid and devoted member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for decades.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO