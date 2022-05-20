ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, TN

Clyde Henderson McCracken

Kingsport Times-News
 5 days ago

MOUNT CARMEL - Clyde H. McCracken, 102, of Mount Carmel, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Wexford...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Teresa “Gail” Honaker

CHURCH HILL - Teresa "Gail" Honaker, 70, of Church Hill, left this world for her heavenly home on Sunday, May 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. The funeral service will follow at 6 p. m. with Pastor Sarah Flack officiating.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Amy Gail Cassell (Harris)

CHURCH HILL – Amy Gail Cassell (Harris), 53, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 20, 2022. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eula Mae Smith

ROGERSVILLE - Eula Mae Smith, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at UT Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ann Phyllis Soltis

KINGSPORT - Ann Phyllis Soltis, 81, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Soltis family.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Carmel, TN
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Velma Anderson Vicars

Velma Anderson Vicars, 86, was with her family when she passed away at home on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a sudden illness. Velma was born in Pulaski, Virginia to parents, Stella and Virgil Anderson (a United Methodist Minister), who raised her to spend her life serving and caring for her extensive family as well as the wider community. She was the absolute model of a preacher’s kid and devoted member of St. Luke United Methodist Church for decades.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hal Douglas Gardner

HILTONS, VA -- Hal Douglas Gardner, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Hal played baseball and was part of the first four year graduating class of Clinch Valley College. He enjoyed coaching on softball and basketball teams. Hal was a dedicated teacher at...
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Vickie Wells Kilgore

NORTON, VA - Vickie Wells Kilgore, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 23, 2022 at her home. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister. Vickie was loved by all who knew her. She was a member of Guest River Pentecostal Church,...
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Justin L. Capwell

Justin L. Capwell, 30, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Justin was a member of Holy Mountain Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. He was saved and baptized at Immanuel Baptist Church in Clemmons, NC. Justin enjoyed computers, gaming with his friends, weightlifting and crypto mining. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast. Justin was most proud of his service to his country and always wanted to protect his right to bear arms.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Haynes
Kingsport Times-News

John “Jack” Payne

JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward Franklin Long (Sweetman)

Edward Franklin Long (Sweetman) departed to his rest from the toils and labors of this world on May 17, 2022, unexpectantly. Edward was born in Kingsport, TN on November 14, 1971, to Virginia Dianne Long and William Lewis. He moved to Flint, MI in early childhood and received his education through the Flint Public School System. He had a love for music and movies. He returned to Kingsport after living several years in Michigan and resided there until his untimely death.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Karen Babb

NORTON, VA – Karen Diane Babb, 66, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center. She loved to garden and work in her flower beds. She was preceded in death by her father, Alexander Clark; her mother, Alba Clark Gibson; and a sister, Glenita Godsey. She is survived...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Moses Maxwell Ison

BRISTOL, VA - Moses Maxwell Ison, 33 of Bristol, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Sister Lisa Cole officiating. Music will be provided by Faith Promise Church. Military Graveside service will be at Noon on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Holston View Cemetery. Military honors will be by American Legion and VA National Guard. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11:00 AM to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Gray, William Ison and others to be selected.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News

John Richard Dingus

KINGSPORT - John Richard Dingus, 87 of Kingsport passed away early Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, with his loving wife of 52 years by his side. He was a loving father and husband that will be greatly missed. John was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, on February 5, 1935,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Antonio Hardy

Antonio Hardy passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Hardy family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Amy Blevins

Amy Blevins, 56, passed away peacefully at her home on May 24, 2022, after a long battle with an illness. She was a 1983 graduate of Sullivan North High School, and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from Virginia Intermont. She is preceded in death by her father,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Frances Haun Reynolds

ROGERSVILLE - Frances Haun Reynolds age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a member of Persia United Methodist Church. Mrs. Reynolds was retired from Rogersville City School. She was preceded in death by her husband Jay Kemper Reynolds, parents Will Walker and Betty Kate Russell Haun.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Adam Hayes

BLOUNTVILLE - Adam Hayes, 86, of Blountville, passed away on May 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Frank and Mary (Holland) Hayes. Adam will always be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, and husband. Most commonly, Adam was known to be...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Seth Alexander Thomas

KINGSPORT - Seth Alexander Thomas, 34, of Kingsport, TN, beloved son of Linda and Mitch Thomas, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a short illness. Born on June 19, 1987, he was a graduate of Central High School and Northeast State Community College. An avid fan of basketball, Seth loved the Kentucky “Blue” Wildcats and never failed to watch every game.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson caps off graduation weekend with Bristol win

Caleb Johnson had plenty to celebrate over the weekend. He graduated from Elizabethton High School on Saturday morning and then won the Motorcycle race at the DER Bracket Series season opener at Bristol Dragway on Sunday afternoon. Johnson had quite a memorable high school football career, after being a member...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bridging Time: Conway Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Conway Bridge.
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy